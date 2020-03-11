Cutex Quick Dry Coat 13.6Ml
- Quick Dry Top Coat Nail Treatment
- Cutex® Quick Dry Top Coat has fast-acting technology to set nail polish in a flash.
- Seal, shield and add shine in a single step.
- In minutes you'll have a protective barrier that locks in color, adds high shine, and resists nicks and chips.
- Extreme shine + fast drying top coat
- Sets your manicure in minutes!
- Pack size: 13.6ML
Ethyl Acetate, Butyl Acetate, Cellulose Acetate Butyrate, Isopropyl Alcohol, Acetyl Tributyl Citrate, Adipic Acid/Neopentyl Glycol/Trimellitic Anhydride Copolymer, Acrylates Copolymer, Benzophenone-3, Trimethylpentanediyl Dibenzoate, Violet 2 (CI 60725), 24227
Made in Mexico
- Directions: Apply one coat over nail color.
- WARNING: FLAMMABLE - KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT OR FLAME.
- Revlon Cons. Prod. Corp.,
- N.Y.,
- NY 10004.
- Beautyge, S.L.,
- 08940 Barcelona,
- Spain.
- U.K.: Questions?
- Freephone 0800 085 2716
- cutex.com
13.6ml ℮
