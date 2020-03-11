By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cutex Cuticle Oil 13.6Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cutex Cuticle Oil 13.6Ml
£ 4.50
£3.31/10ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Hydrating Cuticle Oil
  • Cutex® Hydrating Cuticle Oil is a nourishing blend of Vitamin E and Sweet Almond Oil that is specially formulated to target dry, brittle nails and rough cuticles.
  • The quick absorbing oil leaves nails looking and feeling hydrated and healthy.
  • Can be used on bare nails or on top of your manicure.
  • Nail treatment
  • Conditions nails and cuticles
  • Healthier looking nails and cuticles
  • Pack size: 13.6ML

Information

Ingredients

Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Oil, Parfum (Fragrance), Tocopheryl Acetate, 24224

Produce of

Made in Mexico

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Apply daily to top and underside of nail and massage into nail and surrounding skin.

Warnings

  • WARNING: FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

Name and address

  • Beautyge, S.L.,
  • 08940 Barcelona,
  • Spain.

Return to

  • U.K.: Questions?
  • Freephone 0800 085 2716
  • cutex.com

Net Contents

13.6ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Nunale Nail Strengthening Cream 30Ml

£ 3.50
£11.67/100ml

Cutex Intense Recovery 13.6Ml

£ 6.75
£4.97/10ml

Offer

Tesco Cuticle Sticks 6 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.17/each

Tesco Hair Skin Nails X 30

£ 3.00
£0.10/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here