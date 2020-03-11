Cutex Cuticle Oil 13.6Ml
Product Description
- Hydrating Cuticle Oil
- Cutex® Hydrating Cuticle Oil is a nourishing blend of Vitamin E and Sweet Almond Oil that is specially formulated to target dry, brittle nails and rough cuticles.
- The quick absorbing oil leaves nails looking and feeling hydrated and healthy.
- Can be used on bare nails or on top of your manicure.
- Nail treatment
- Conditions nails and cuticles
- Healthier looking nails and cuticles
- Pack size: 13.6ML
Information
Ingredients
Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Oil, Parfum (Fragrance), Tocopheryl Acetate, 24224
Produce of
Made in Mexico
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply daily to top and underside of nail and massage into nail and surrounding skin.
Warnings
Name and address
- Beautyge, S.L.,
- 08940 Barcelona,
- Spain.
Return to
- U.K.: Questions?
- Freephone 0800 085 2716
- cutex.com
Net Contents
13.6ml ℮
Safety information
WARNING: FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
