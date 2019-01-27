Garnier Ultimate Blends Almond Milk Normal Hair Conditioner 360Ml

Definitely recommended
My hair felt really soft after using this conditioner. Smell amazing & my hair is more manageable. Definitely recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good
It doesn't really suits my hair. I have blonde hair. It has a nice smell and it doesn't make my hair heavy but I have a problem to brush it when wet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Soft clean hair
Firstly just want to say I love the fact that this product is 98% natural ingredients. The conditioner has a pleasant almond fragrance and is a good consistency. Used this after the Almond Crush Shampoo and my hair felt cleaner, softer and shinier. It just felt like it had had a good nourishment! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My favourite conditioner
This is my go to conditioner! Leaves my hair looking strong and healthy. I also use the shampoo and mask. Smells good too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Conditioner is fabulous
This conditioner always makes me feel amazing when I use it! Not only does it smell amazing but it makes my hair feel nice, silky and smooth! I love it :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice conditioner
This is a good conditioner. Having used this range previously, I found the conditioner to be really watery however not any more! Super thick and smells great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely with strong scent.
I'll start this off with if you don't like the smell of almonds this is not for you. But if you do then you will love it. I used this with shampoo and it left my bleach damaged hair feeling so much better. It left it softer without making my hair look flat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not quite moisturing enough
I like my hair to feel soft after conditioning but found that this conditioner left my hair still feeling quite dry after shampooing, even if I use more than usual. It does smell really nice though! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Soft and silky
This conditioner is great paired with the shampoo. Has really helped my hair and scalp recover from the dryness caused by another well known shampoo brand! Is rich enough for my damaged dry hair but not greasy at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Best conditioner for dry hair
Love using this conditioner and makes my hair soo smooth and manageable along with the shampoo and the mask from this range and you see the benefit if you use all three together. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]