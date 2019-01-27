By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Garnier Ultimate Blends Almond Milk Normal Hair Conditioner 360Ml

4.5(746)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Ultimate Blends Almond Milk Normal Hair Conditioner 360Ml
£ 4.00
£1.12/100ml

Product Description

  • Ultimate Blends Almond Milk Normal Hair Conditioner
  • Our Almond Crush Conditioner weightlessly nourishes & softens normal hair battling the daily struggle
  • 98% Natural Origin Ingredients: Enriched with naturally derived Organic Almond Milk from Spain and Organic Agave Sap from Mexico
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Almond Crush Normal Hair Conditioner with 98% Natural Origin Ingredients. Discover our new haircare range to gently cleanse & weightlessly nourish normal hair battling the daily struggle.
  • Almond Crush Conditioner: Our ultimate care blended for naturally beautiful hair with Organic Almond Milk & Organic Agave Sap
  • Do you sometimes feel like it's you and your hair against the world? Discover Garnier Ultimate Blends Almond Crush Conditioner; the ideal normal hair care. Pollution, heat, sweat and product build-up can feel like a daily battle. No need to stress when you can enjoy two scrumptious ingredients in a creamy formula, to leave hair gently cleansed and beautifully nourished.
  • Organic Almond Milk from Spain, is well-loved for its creamy texture and nutty flavour. We have blended this nutritious treasure with Agave Sap, in a formula to gently cleanse and weightlessly nourish normal hair.
  • Almond Milk is lovingly blended with Organic Agave Sap from Mexico, a gourmet nectar renowned for its revitalising properties, considered a lighter, healthier alternative to honey.
  • 98% Natural Origin Ingredients: Two organic ingredients, beautifully blended to create a recipe that is made from 98% Natural Origin Ingredients. The remaining 2% guarantee sensoriality and good preservation. Vegan Formula: No animal derived ingredients or by-products.
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends hair care products have been sourced from nature and blended with love since 1982. Good to your hair and the world we live in, discover our wholesome blends for naturally beautiful hair, every day.
  • Just as we promise to be good to your hair, we also promise to be good to the world we live in:
  • - Renewable: We try, where possible, to source our ingredients from renewable sources.
  • - Recyclable: Our bottles are 100% recyclable.
  • - Sustainable: Our products are produced in factories committed to sustainable production.
  • - Terracycle®: Partnered with Terracycle® to keep beauty products out of landfills.
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Almond Milk & Agave Sap Normal Hair Shampoo 360ml
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Almond Milk & Agave Sap Normal Hair Yoghurt Mask 300ml
  • Gently cleanse for healthier, stronger, fairytale hair
  • The lightweight formula leaves hair silky smooth and beautifully soft
  • Vegan Formula: No animal derived ingredients or by-products
  • Silicone free for a natural feel
  • 100% recyclable bottles
  • Pack size: 360ML

Information

Ingredients

1119691 B, Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Isopropyl Myristate, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Seed Extract / Sweet Almond Seed Extract, Agave Tequilana Leaf Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sodium Hydroxide, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Tartaric Acid, Cetyl Esters, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Linalool, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L C218282/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • How To Apply Garnier Ultimate Blends Almond Crush Conditioner 360ml: Smooth our conditioner generously into wet hair and rinse thoroughly. Use after our Almond Crush Shampoo. For intense care, indulge in our Almond Milk & Agave Sap Yoghurt Mask, our hair treatment mask for normal hair.

Net Contents

360ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

746 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Definitely recommended

5 stars

My hair felt really soft after using this conditioner. Smell amazing & my hair is more manageable. Definitely recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good

4 stars

It doesn't really suits my hair. I have blonde hair. It has a nice smell and it doesn't make my hair heavy but I have a problem to brush it when wet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft clean hair

4 stars

Firstly just want to say I love the fact that this product is 98% natural ingredients. The conditioner has a pleasant almond fragrance and is a good consistency. Used this after the Almond Crush Shampoo and my hair felt cleaner, softer and shinier. It just felt like it had had a good nourishment! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My favourite conditioner

5 stars

This is my go to conditioner! Leaves my hair looking strong and healthy. I also use the shampoo and mask. Smells good too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Conditioner is fabulous

5 stars

This conditioner always makes me feel amazing when I use it! Not only does it smell amazing but it makes my hair feel nice, silky and smooth! I love it :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice conditioner

4 stars

This is a good conditioner. Having used this range previously, I found the conditioner to be really watery however not any more! Super thick and smells great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely with strong scent.

4 stars

I'll start this off with if you don't like the smell of almonds this is not for you. But if you do then you will love it. I used this with shampoo and it left my bleach damaged hair feeling so much better. It left it softer without making my hair look flat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not quite moisturing enough

2 stars

I like my hair to feel soft after conditioning but found that this conditioner left my hair still feeling quite dry after shampooing, even if I use more than usual. It does smell really nice though! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft and silky

5 stars

This conditioner is great paired with the shampoo. Has really helped my hair and scalp recover from the dryness caused by another well known shampoo brand! Is rich enough for my damaged dry hair but not greasy at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best conditioner for dry hair

5 stars

Love using this conditioner and makes my hair soo smooth and manageable along with the shampoo and the mask from this range and you see the benefit if you use all three together. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 746 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Garnier Ultimate Blends Almond Milk Normal Hair Shampoo 360Ml

£ 4.00
£1.12/100ml

Garnier Ultimate Blends Almond Milk Mask Normal Hair 300Ml

£ 5.00
£1.67/100ml

Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Banana 3In1 Mask 390Ml

£ 7.00
£1.80/100ml

Garnier Ultimate Blends Oat Milk Sensitive Scalp Shampoo 360Ml

£ 4.00
£1.12/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here