Garnier Ultimate Blends Almond Milk Normal Hair Shampoo 360Ml

4.5(731)Write a review
£ 2.00
£0.56/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Ultimate Blends Almond Milk Normal Hair Shampoo
  • Our Almond Crush Shampoo gently cleanses and weightlessly nourishes normal hair battling the daily struggle
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Almond Crush Normal Hair Range: Discover our new haircare range to gently cleanse & weightlessly nourish normal hair battling the daily struggle.
  • Almond Crush Shampoo 360ml: Our ultimate care blended for naturally beautiful hair with Organic Almond Milk & Organic Agave Sap
  • Do you sometimes feel like it's you and your hair against the world? Discover Garnier Ultimate Blends Almond Crush Shampoo; the ideal haircare for normal hair. Pollution, heat, sweat and product build-up can feel like a daily battle. No need to stress when you can enjoy two scrumptious ingredients in one delicious recipe, to leave hair gently cleansed and beautifully nourished.
  • Organic Almond Milk from Spain, is well-loved for its creamy texture and nutty flavour. We have blended this nutritious treasure with Agave Sap, in a formula to gently cleanse and weightlessly nourish normal hair.
  • Almond Milk is lovingly blended with Organic Agave Sap from Mexico, a gourmet nectar renowned for its revitalising properties, considered a lighter, healthier alternative to honey.
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends hair care products have been sourced from nature and blended with love since 1982. Good to your hair and the world we live in, discover our wholesome blends for naturally beautiful hair, every day.
  • Just as we promise to be good to your hair, we also promise to be good to the world we live in:
  • - Renewable: We try, where possible, to source our ingredients from renewable sources.
  • - Recyclable: Our bottles are 100% recyclable.
  • - Sustainable: Our products are produced in factories committed to sustainable production.
  • - Terracycle®: Partnered with Terracycle® to keep beauty products out of landfills.
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Almond Milk & Agave Sap Normal Hair Conditioner 360ml
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Almond Milk & Agave Sap Normal Hair Yoghurt Mask 300ml
  • Gently cleanse for healthier, stronger, fairytale hair
  • The lightweight formula leaves hair silky smooth and beautifully soft
  • Enriched with naturally derived Organic Almond Milk from Spain and Organic Agave Sap from Mexico
  • Vegan Formula: No animal derived ingredients or by-products
  • Silicone free for a natural feel
  • 100% recyclable bottles
  • Our shampoo bottles are made from 30% recycled plastic
  • Pack size: 360ML

Information

Ingredients

1161788 B, Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Glycerin, Parfum / Fragrance, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Seed Extract / Sweet Almond Seed Extract, Agave Tequilana Leaf Extract, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, PEG-55 Propylene Glycol Oleate, Fumaric Acid, Carbomer, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Propylene Glycol, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Octyldodecanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Linalool, (F.I.L C218537/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • How To Apply Garnier Ultimate Blends Almond Crush Shampoo 360ml: Massage our shampoo into wet hair, lather, rinse and follow with our Almond Crush Conditioner. For intense care, indulge in our Almond Milk & Agave Sap Yoghurt Mask, our hair treatment mask for normal hair.

Net Contents

360ml

Using Product Information

731 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

My fave shampoo

5 stars

This is my go to shampoo! Leaves my hair looking strong and healthy. I also use the conditioner and mask. Smells good too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing!

5 stars

This shampoo smells gorgeous! Not only does it smell lovely but it also leaves my hair feeling nourished and soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Leaves hair soft

5 stars

I like this shampoo it smells lovely and i think when used with the conditioner it definitely helps my hair feel softer and smoother [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Strong almond scent but lovely.

4 stars

I'll start this off with if you don't like the smell of almonds this is not for you. But if you do then you will love this. When I used this with the other products it left my hair feeling and looking so much better. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells lovely!

4 stars

This shampoo left my hair feeling very clean and smells lovely (just like marzipan!). I do find that you need to use an extra nourishing conditioner afterwards though as it does dry out your hair a little, best used mainly on your roots if you have dry/damaged hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silky and soft

5 stars

This shampoo paired with the conditioner and mask has really helped repair my damaged hair. Impressed! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great shampoo

5 stars

It’s great shampoo and smells really nice but I would recommend that you use it together with the conditioner and the hair mask to see the benefits and how it transforms your hair into smooth and manageable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My hair felt very soft and nourished after using t

5 stars

My hair felt very soft and nourished after using this with the condictioner. Doesn’t weigh your halr down. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smell. Really cleansed my hair whereas othe

5 stars

Lovely smell. Really cleansed my hair whereas other shampoos sometimes leave residue in my hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I would like to recommend this shampoo because is

5 stars

I would like to recommend this shampoo because is amazing. I love the smell and my hair is very soft [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 731 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

