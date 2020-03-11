Garnier Ultimate Blends Almond Milk Normal Hair Shampoo 360Ml

My fave shampoo
This is my go to shampoo! Leaves my hair looking strong and healthy. I also use the conditioner and mask. Smells good too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells amazing!
This shampoo smells gorgeous! Not only does it smell lovely but it also leaves my hair feeling nourished and soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Leaves hair soft
I like this shampoo it smells lovely and i think when used with the conditioner it definitely helps my hair feel softer and smoother [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Strong almond scent but lovely.
I'll start this off with if you don't like the smell of almonds this is not for you. But if you do then you will love this. When I used this with the other products it left my hair feeling and looking so much better. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells lovely!
This shampoo left my hair feeling very clean and smells lovely (just like marzipan!). I do find that you need to use an extra nourishing conditioner afterwards though as it does dry out your hair a little, best used mainly on your roots if you have dry/damaged hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Silky and soft
This shampoo paired with the conditioner and mask has really helped repair my damaged hair. Impressed! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great shampoo
It’s great shampoo and smells really nice but I would recommend that you use it together with the conditioner and the hair mask to see the benefits and how it transforms your hair into smooth and manageable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My hair felt very soft and nourished after using t
My hair felt very soft and nourished after using this with the condictioner. Doesn’t weigh your halr down. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely smell. Really cleansed my hair whereas othe
Lovely smell. Really cleansed my hair whereas other shampoos sometimes leave residue in my hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I would like to recommend this shampoo because is
I would like to recommend this shampoo because is amazing. I love the smell and my hair is very soft [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]