Ciroc Vodka 20Cl & 2 Glasses Gift Pack

  • Ultra-Premium Vodka Gift Pack
  • Established in 2003 in the South of France, CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka is one of the only vodkas in the world made from fine French grapes, instead of using the typical grain. Its distillation process is inspired by over a century of wine-making expertise and craftsmanship which sets CÎROC apart from other vodkas and makes it a luscious, elegantly smooth and sophisticated luxury vodka. The brand's tall slender bottles are embossed with a cockerel perched on a cluster of grapes to symbolise the Gaillac region, and its grape growing heritage. The fresh, citrus taste and silky mouthfeel of CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka make of it a fantastic base for delicious drinks.
  • Produced using fine French grapes, CÎROC is distilled five times, making it a luscious, elegantly smooth and sophisticated luxury vodka
  • CÎROC is perfect for celebrating in the most sophisticated way, with an elegant touch of French glamour
  • CÎROC is one of the only vodkas in the world made from fine French grapes
  • CÎROC has won double gold at the 2010 San Francisco World Spirits Competition
  • CÎROC vodka has an exceptionally smooth and delicious citrus taste
  • 40ml CÎROC, 20ml Lemon Juice, 10ml Vanilla Syrup, topped with soda
  • CÎROC is the perfect gift to bring to the chicest at home celebrations

Tasting Notes

  • CÎROC vodka has an exceptionally smooth and delicious citrus taste

8

40% vol

Liqueur

Ambient

  • CÎROC Distilling Company,
  • 17 Rue de la Banque,
  • Paris 75002,
  • France.

18 Years

20cl

Best vodka then ones I've already tasted would hig

Best vodka then ones I've already tasted would highly recommend this to anyone

Great birthday present

A lovely taste, great bargain glasses are a nice touch too.

