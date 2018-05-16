Dubble Trubble Citrus Detangle Lice Spray 200Ml

Product Description
- Detangling Lice Repel Spray Citrus Zing
- Prince's Trust
- Daniel Galvin Jr Ltd will pay £25,000 from sales of this product to Prince's Trust Trading Limited. Prince's Trust Trading Limited covenants all its taxable profits to The Prince's Trust, registered charity incorporated by Royal Charter in England and Wales (1079675) and Scotland (SCO41198). Section 60(3) Charities Act 1992, as amended by Charities Act 2006.
- The team at the Daniel Galvin Jr salon have combined their technical expertise and passion for organic living with this Detangling Lice Repel Spray for children.
- Formulated to be gentle on delicate skin. The product is completely SLES, SLS and Paraben free. Tried and tested in his salon to give you value with ethics.
- This product does not involve or contain animal derived ingredients and has not been involved in animal testing.
- Use on wet or dry hair
- 70% organic ingredient content
- No SLES, SLS or parabens
- With tea tree, rosemary & mandarin
- Vegan
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice*, Aqua, Polysorbate 20, Propanediol, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Glycerin, Glycereth-26, Polyquaternium-44, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Chenopodium Quinoa Seed Extract, Hydrolyzed Silk, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Oil, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Cetrimonium Chloride, Panthenol, Melaleuca Alternifolia Leaf Oil, Lavandula Angustifolia Herb Oil, Citric Acid, Citrus Nobilis Peel Oil, Cymbopogon Winterianus Herb Oil, Mentha Piperita Oil, Cinnamomum Zeylanicum Bark Oil, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Cinnamal, Eugenol, Geraniol, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool, *Organic ingredient
Produce of
Made in England
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Shake well before use. For use on damp or dry hair. Spray evenly over entire length of hair and comb through. Use daily for most effective results.
Warnings
- THIS PRODUCT IS INTENDED AS A DETERRENT, IT DOES NOT KILL HEAD LICE.
- Caution: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with clean water. If irritation persists, consult a physician. Warning: Not to be sprayed into face and eyes.
Name and address
- Daniel Galvin Jr International Ltd,
- 4 West Halkin Street,
- Belgravia,
- London,
- SW1X 8JA.
Return to
- www.danielgalvinjunior.com
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
