Ayumi Turmeric & Bergamot Face Mask 100Ml

Product Description
- Turmeric & Bergamot Face Mask
- Feed your skin with our Turmeric & Bergamot Face Mask, an advanced formula to help revive skin's radiance and balance skin tone. With Kaolin clay to draw out impurities, and Papaya and Argan Oil to enhance the complexion and improve skin's texture, your skin will be left feeling supple, energised and conditioned.
- Key Actives & Essential Oils
- Glycerine, Kaolin, Amla extract, Turmeric extract, Vitamin C, Papaya extract
- Bergamot oil, Eucalyptus oil, Lemon oil, Mandarin oil, Lemongrass oil, Argan oil
- All Ayumi products are free from SLS, Parabens, Mineral oils and GM ingredients
- Nourishing and balancing
- For combination & blemished skin
- Enriched with argan oil, turmeric & papaya extract
- Dermatologically tested
- Vegan
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Kaolin, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil, Citrus Nobilis (Mandarin Orange) Peel Oil, Argania (Argan) Spinosa Kernel Oil, Citric Acid, Curcuma Longa (Turmeric) Root Extract, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Oil, Cymbopogon Schoenanthus Oil, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Carica Papaya (Papaya) Fruit Extract, Phyllanthus Emblica Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Citral, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions for Use
- Apply a thick layer of Turmeric Face Mask to freshly cleansed skin and leave for 20 minutes. Avoid contact with eyes and mouth. Rinse with warm water and use 1-2 times a week for best results.
Recycling info
Tube. Recyclable
Name and address
- Unit E,
- Cobbold Estate,
- Cobbold Road,
- London,
- NW10 9ST.
Net Contents
100ml ℮
