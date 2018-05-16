Ayumi Turmeric & Bergamot Face Wash 150Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Turmeric & Bergamot Face Wash
  • Cleanse away impurities with our refreshing Turmeric & Bergamot Face Wash, specially formulated with Turmeric and Papaya Extract to enhance the skin's natural glow. Infused with Amla extract. Mandarin Oil and Argan Oil, this energising Face Wash helps to uplift the senses with a burst of invigorating, skin-loving ingredients.
  • Key Actives & Essential Oils
  • Turmeric extract, Papaya extract, Amla extract, Vitamin C
  • Lemon oil, Bergamot oil, Eucalyptus oil, Lemongrass oil, Mandarin oil, Argan oil
  • All Ayumi products are free from SLS, Parabens, Mineral oils and GM ingredients
  • Cleansing and uplifting
  • For combination & blemished skin
  • Enriched with argan oil, turmeric & papaya extract
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Cruelty free
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Lauryl Glucoside, Disodium Laureth, Sulfosuccinate, Sodium Chloride, Isostearamide MIPA, Coco-Glucoside, Glyceryl Oleate, Glyceryl Laurate, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxypropyl Guar, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil, Citric Acid, Citrus Nobilis (Mandarin Orange) Peel Oil, Glycerin, Argania (Argan) Spinosa Kernel Oil, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Oil, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Cymbopogon Schoenanthus Oil, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Carica Papaya (Papaya) Fruit Extract, Curcuma Longa (Turmeric) Root Extract, Phyllanthus Emblica Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Citral, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions for Use
  • Apply Turmeric Face Wash to dampened skin and massage in circular motions. Rinse with warm water and repeat cleansing process for best results. Use every morning and evening.

Recycling info

Tube. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Unit E,
  • Cobbold Estate,
  • Cobbold Road,
  • London,
  • NW10 9ST.

Return to

  • Unit E,
  • Cobbold Estate,
  • Cobbold Road,
  • London,
  • NW10 9ST.
  • info@ayumi.co.uk
  • www.ayumi.co.uk

Net Contents

150ml ℮

