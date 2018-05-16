Ayumi Turmeric & Bergamot Face Wash 150Ml

Product Description
- Turmeric & Bergamot Face Wash
- Cleanse away impurities with our refreshing Turmeric & Bergamot Face Wash, specially formulated with Turmeric and Papaya Extract to enhance the skin's natural glow. Infused with Amla extract. Mandarin Oil and Argan Oil, this energising Face Wash helps to uplift the senses with a burst of invigorating, skin-loving ingredients.
- Key Actives & Essential Oils
- Turmeric extract, Papaya extract, Amla extract, Vitamin C
- Lemon oil, Bergamot oil, Eucalyptus oil, Lemongrass oil, Mandarin oil, Argan oil
- All Ayumi products are free from SLS, Parabens, Mineral oils and GM ingredients
- Cleansing and uplifting
- For combination & blemished skin
- Enriched with argan oil, turmeric & papaya extract
- Dermatologically tested
- Cruelty free
- Vegan
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Lauryl Glucoside, Disodium Laureth, Sulfosuccinate, Sodium Chloride, Isostearamide MIPA, Coco-Glucoside, Glyceryl Oleate, Glyceryl Laurate, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxypropyl Guar, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil, Citric Acid, Citrus Nobilis (Mandarin Orange) Peel Oil, Glycerin, Argania (Argan) Spinosa Kernel Oil, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Oil, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Cymbopogon Schoenanthus Oil, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Carica Papaya (Papaya) Fruit Extract, Curcuma Longa (Turmeric) Root Extract, Phyllanthus Emblica Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Citral, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions for Use
- Apply Turmeric Face Wash to dampened skin and massage in circular motions. Rinse with warm water and repeat cleansing process for best results. Use every morning and evening.
Recycling info
Tube. Recyclable
Name and address
- Unit E,
- Cobbold Estate,
- Cobbold Road,
- London,
- NW10 9ST.
Return to
- Unit E,
- Cobbold Estate,
- Cobbold Road,
- London,
- NW10 9ST.
- info@ayumi.co.uk
- www.ayumi.co.uk
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020