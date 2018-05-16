Daniel Galvin Dubble Trubble Coconut Conditioner 200Ml

Product Description
- Conditioner Crazy Coconut
- Prince's Trust
- Daniel Galvin Jr Ltd will pay £25,000 from sales of this product to Prince's Trust Trading Limited. Prince's Trust Trading Limited covenants all its taxable profits to The Prince's Trust, registered charity incorporated by Royal Charter in England and Wales (1079675) and Scotland (SCO41198). Section 60(3) Charities Act 1992, as amended by Charities Act 2006.
- The team at the Daniel Galvin Jr salon have combined their technical expertise and passion for organic living with this mild and gentle conditioner for children.
- Formulated to be gentle on delicate skin the product is completely SLES, SLS and paraben free. Tried and tested in his salon to give you value with ethics.
- This product does not involve or contain animal derived ingredients and has not been involved in animal testing.
- 70% organic ingredient content
- Mild & gentle
- No SLES, SLS or parabens, tangles or tantrums
- Value with ethics
- Vegan
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice*, Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerine, Olea Europaea Fruit Oil, Brassicamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Aspartic Acid, Cateareth-20, Parfum, Panthenol, Hydrolysed Wheat Protein, Polyquaternium-22, Cetrimonium Chloride, Amodimethicone, Trideceth-12, Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Benzoate, *Organic ingredient
Produce of
Made in England
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: After shampooing, massage from mid-length to tips of hair then rinse. For best results use with Dubble Trubble 2 in 1 Shampoo & Body Wash.
Warnings
- Caution: Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse with clean water. If irritation persists, consult a physician. For external use only.
Recycling info
Tube. Recyclable
Name and address
- Daniel Galvin Jr International Ltd,
- 4 West Halkin Street,
- Belgravia,
- London,
- SW1X 8JA.
- www.danielgalvinjunior.com
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
