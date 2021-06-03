We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fox & Ivy Silver Double Walled Cafetiere 8 Cup

Fox & Ivy Silver Double Walled Cafetiere 8 Cup
£20.00
£20.00/each

Product Description

  • Fox & Ivy Silver Double Walled Cafetiere 8 Cup
  • Designed exclusively for Fox & Ivy, this cafetière has a sleek and stylish look. Double walled to keep your favorite coffee hotter for longer.
  • 8 espresso or 3 regular mugs of coffee

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Handwash only

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K
2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Much better than glass

5 stars

I bought this as I kept having to replace the glass on my previous ones. This strains much better than the glass ones did (hardly any chewy bots at the end of my cup of coffee!) and is better value than glass as it won't need replacing.

Premium pot with sub-par (but fixable) mesh filter

3 stars

The pot itself is very good quality. It holds 1 litre of coffee ("8 cup" is such a vague descriptor) and it is thick enough to keep it very hot for up to 45 minutes. The handle is welded so there's no chance of it becoming loose or starting to rattle. There is a *but*, however. The mesh screen attached to the plunger is of very poor quality. I received this item nine weeks ago, it has been used twice a day ever since, and already that mesh screen is starting to disintegrate. This part - even if unbranded/generic - should last six months at the very least before it needs replacing, and it reflects badly on Tesco that they would cheap-out in this way on a product that is otherwise of very good quality. Indeed, it is priced slightly higher than similar Cafetières from other retailers. I have already placed an order for a replacement mesh screen. It's a Bodum part and they are typically of such good quality that they last a year. It's irritating though because it means I'd have been better off buying a Bodum Cafetière in the first place instead of this one.

