Fox & Ivy Silver Double Walled Cafetiere 3 Cup

Okay, just don't submerge
Really useful for a single mug of coffee. It's also reassuring to know you are unlikely to break it when washing up, unlike the glass types. However, the design is flawed by the fact that the lid, which has the plunger rod sliding through it, is hollow. This allows water to seep into the hollow space in the lid at the point where the rod enters the lid when submerged for washing. It is not possible to empty the water out of the hollow lid. The only option is to wash without submerging in water.
Great little coffee pot for one 300ml mug
Great little coffee pot for one 300ml mug! Coffee stays hot for a good half hour if needed. Easy to use and to clean. Well made, sturdy.
Excellent! buy one!
After years of having to replace broken glass inserts of the more famous brank of cafetieres I bought this for my husband. Its great, keeps the coffee much hotter, much easier to clean too, no little nooks and crannies. Excellent, good price and won't break! Buying another one for our motorhome.