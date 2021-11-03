We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fox & Ivy Silver Double Walled Cafetiere 3 Cup

4.3(3)Write a review
£15.00
£15.00/each

Product Description

  • Designed exclusively for Fox & Ivy, this cafetière has a sleek and stylish look. Double walled to keep your favorite coffee hotter for longer.
  • 3 espresso or 1 regular mugs of coffee

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Handwash only

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K
3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Okay, just don't submerge

3 stars

Really useful for a single mug of coffee. It's also reassuring to know you are unlikely to break it when washing up, unlike the glass types. However, the design is flawed by the fact that the lid, which has the plunger rod sliding through it, is hollow. This allows water to seep into the hollow space in the lid at the point where the rod enters the lid when submerged for washing. It is not possible to empty the water out of the hollow lid. The only option is to wash without submerging in water.

Great little coffee pot for one 300ml mug

5 stars

Great little coffee pot for one 300ml mug! Coffee stays hot for a good half hour if needed. Easy to use and to clean. Well made, sturdy.

Excellent! buy one!

5 stars

After years of having to replace broken glass inserts of the more famous brank of cafetieres I bought this for my husband. Its great, keeps the coffee much hotter, much easier to clean too, no little nooks and crannies. Excellent, good price and won't break! Buying another one for our motorhome.

