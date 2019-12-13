By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Olay Daily Facials Cloths Sensitive 30

£ 6.99
£6.99/each
  • Olay Daily Facials, Micellar Clean sensitive skin, two-sided water activated dry cloths have a smooth and textured side, specially woven with soft cleansing pockets to remove impurities for a thorough cleanse and improved skin appearance:
  • Removes dirt, oil, and makeup, even mascara. Exfoliates for a deep cleanse of skin and pores to (even &) smooth skin and remove impurities with over 3000 exfoliating soft fiber cells. Leaves your skin feeling soft and hydrated as the rich lather cleanses your skin
  • Designed with unique water-activated cloths. Cleanse & exfoliates. No tight or dry skin feel
  • 5-in-1 cleansing power; remove makeup, cleanse, exfoliate, improve skin look and preserve moisture
  • With soft cleansing pockets to remove impurities for a thorough cleanse and improved skin appearance
  • Rich lather leaves your skin feeling soft and hydrated
  • Dermatologically tested ∙ Suitable for the gentle eye area ∙ Soap-free ∙ Fragrance-free

Petrolatum, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Decyl Glucoside, Lauryl Glucoside, Butylene Glycol, Sodium Chloride, Aqua, PEG-14M, Polyquaternium-10, Benzyl Alcohol, Panthenol, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Benzoate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Silica, Tocopheryl Acetate, BHT, Vitis Vinifera Seed Extract, Tocopherol, Propylene Glycol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract

United States

  • For best results: use every day morning and/ or evening. Wet cloth with warm water and massage in hands to activate a luxurious lather. Cleanse face thoroughly with the cloth, flipping between smooth and textured sides, then after rinsing, reuse it to complete the cleanse. Dispose of used wipe in a bin (do not flush). Follow with your favourite Olay moisturizer.

  • Dispose of used wipe in a bin (do not flush).

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 917 7197
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Dispose of used wipe in a bin (do not flush).

1710 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

I love these, whats good is that there dry when u add water there lovely and soft, brilliant for taking make up off and leave your face feeling lovely and clean [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

I love these! No messing around with a face wash or flannel, it does it all! The smell and design are great and the instructions are easy to follow.

Costly but well worth it.

5 stars

Pricey but excellent product - hard to come by elsewhere. Easy to carry in luggage as its dry lightweight cloths to which you just add water. Brilliant if expensive as disposable flannels for hospital patients too. No perfume and very kind to sensitive or damaged skin.

Excellent!

5 stars

Absolutely fabulous cream. I 100% recommend. Try it ladies you will be amazed. Go on ! You know u want to!!

Excellent!

5 stars

ok, now what shall i say about this magical product. its a cloth with some sort of make up remover soap inside that gets activates once you wet it with water. this cloth has everything you need to remove make up. yes it may look small but it does a grand job. its so effective that it even removes waterproof make instantly. would recommend this to all the beautiful people out there who are looking for a make up remover product. its also good for removing dirt from your face not only for make up.

Excellent!

5 stars

Refreshing.. leaves skin feeling amazing .. my new favourite

Excellent!

5 stars

These handy little dry cloths are brilliant. My first impression was they smelt great. After adding a little warm water they lathered up perfectly and was enough to cleanse the whole face. They really gave a deep clean and was great at removing makeup. They left my skin feeling refreshed, hydrated and smooth. And I visibly noticed a change in my skin after using them for just a week, I no longer had full looking skin with dry patches

Excellent!

5 stars

Best product so far I have used!! My skin is normally very dry but since day 1 of using these I foundy skin to be softer and smoother

Great!

4 stars

Great simple to use product really quick and easy and leaves you feeling refreshed

Great!

4 stars

Usually I use a cleansing wipe to remove my makeup, along with a daily facial scrub in the shower. I decided to swap this routine for the new Olay Daily Facials 5-in1 Dry Cloths. I didn't realise they would lather up so much and after using them they left my face feeling soft and took away the makeup. If you got the lather in your eye it stung, it was tricky to remove eye makeup without getting stingy eyes, the only downside to the cloths. Overall, a lovely product, easy to use and very lathery.

