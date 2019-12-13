Olay Daily Facials Cloths Sensitive 30

Excellent!
I love these, whats good is that there dry when u add water there lovely and soft, brilliant for taking make up off and leave your face feeling lovely and clean [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I love these! No messing around with a face wash or flannel, it does it all! The smell and design are great and the instructions are easy to follow.
Pricey but excellent product - hard to come by elsewhere. Easy to carry in luggage as its dry lightweight cloths to which you just add water. Brilliant if expensive as disposable flannels for hospital patients too. No perfume and very kind to sensitive or damaged skin.
Absolutely fabulous cream. I 100% recommend. Try it ladies you will be amazed. Go on ! You know u want to!!
ok, now what shall i say about this magical product. its a cloth with some sort of make up remover soap inside that gets activates once you wet it with water. this cloth has everything you need to remove make up. yes it may look small but it does a grand job. its so effective that it even removes waterproof make instantly. would recommend this to all the beautiful people out there who are looking for a make up remover product. its also good for removing dirt from your face not only for make up.
Refreshing.. leaves skin feeling amazing .. my new favourite
These handy little dry cloths are brilliant. My first impression was they smelt great. After adding a little warm water they lathered up perfectly and was enough to cleanse the whole face. They really gave a deep clean and was great at removing makeup. They left my skin feeling refreshed, hydrated and smooth. And I visibly noticed a change in my skin after using them for just a week, I no longer had full looking skin with dry patches
Best product so far I have used!! My skin is normally very dry but since day 1 of using these I foundy skin to be softer and smoother
Great simple to use product really quick and easy and leaves you feeling refreshed
Usually I use a cleansing wipe to remove my makeup, along with a daily facial scrub in the shower. I decided to swap this routine for the new Olay Daily Facials 5-in1 Dry Cloths. I didn't realise they would lather up so much and after using them they left my face feeling soft and took away the makeup. If you got the lather in your eye it stung, it was tricky to remove eye makeup without getting stingy eyes, the only downside to the cloths. Overall, a lovely product, easy to use and very lathery.