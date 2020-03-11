By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Aussie Man Keep It Thick Shampoo 300Ml

5(236)Write a review
Aussie Man Keep It Thick Shampoo 300Ml
£ 2.66
£2.66/each

Offer

  • You haven’t been able to pull off flat, floppy hair since you were 10. So go man-size. Our formula shampoo, with Australian Ginger, gives you a healthy- thick-looking thatch. Just don’t let it go to your (big) head.
  • Give your hair some oomph
  • Our formula gives you a healthy- thick-looking thatch
  • With Australian Ginger Extract
  • Reformulated for Men
  • For all hair types

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Linalool, Trisodium Ethylenediamine Disuccinate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Citronellol, Propylene Glycol, Coumarin, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Zingiber Officinale Root Extract, Methylisothiazolinone, Potassium Sorbate

Produce of

France

Preparation and Usage

  • Massage into wet hair. Scrub. Rinse. Pump it up.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK, Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0XP, UK
  • 0800 169 7955
  • Question? Give us a ring, Send us an email or even put pen to paper. We like getting letters, no one does it these days and it makes us feel special.

Net Contents

300 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

236 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great!

4 stars

I wont work miracles on very fine hair but it certainly smelt nice and left hair feeling soft and clean

Excellent!

5 stars

I got that for my husband as hi didn't believe me how good is it, hi is very impressed

Excellent!

5 stars

My husband uses this and only this brand. Must say his hair looks great!!

Excellent!

5 stars

Hair feels so nice and soft after using this and the smell is amazing

wowser

5 stars

this is my favourite shampoo. it has very nice and exotic fragrance. would definitely recommend to anyone looking to get moisturised and manageable hair

fab

5 stars

a very nice scent and luxurious lather in my hair. thick and luscious hair after use. would definitely recommend

Great!

4 stars

Husband bought this, he was not sure at first and now Love's It !!!

Excellent!

5 stars

Amazing . My partner loves this product. Would recommend to all men

Excellent!

5 stars

My husband loves this shampoo. Even I can feel the difference. His thinning hair have become thicker. I can only recommend.

Excellent!

5 stars

Excellent for giving thin, flat extra "ooomph" and volume. No conditioner required. Leaves hair feeling great!

1-10 of 236 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Aussie Aussome Volume & Body Conditioner 250Ml

£ 2.66
£1.07/100ml

Offer

Aussie Mega Conditioner 250Ml

£ 2.66
£1.07/100ml

Offer

Aussie Miracle Moist Conditioner 250Ml

£ 2.66
£1.07/100ml

Offer

Aussie Aussome Volume Shampoo 300Ml

£ 2.66
£0.89/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here