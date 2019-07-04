By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Olaytotal Effectsday Cream Spf30 50Ml

5(83)Write a review
image 1 of Olaytotal Effectsday Cream Spf30 50Ml
£ 15.00
£15.00/each
  • Olay Total Effects SPF 30 Anti-Ageing moisturiser is our strongest SPF protection within the Total Effects range. It’s Olay’s smart approach in one single step for youthful, healthier looking skin that can better stand the test of time. It is formulated with proven anti-ageing ingredients to help keep skin at its youthful, radiant best. It contains VitaNiacin Complex with Vitamin B3, C and E that help exfoliate to enhance your skin’s surface natural self-renewal process for healthier-looking skin. It delivers a high level of UVA/UVB protection with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 in a surprisingly fast-absorbing and non-greasy facial moisturiser.
  • Our strongest UV protection (within the Total Effects range) SPF 30
  • 7 skin benefits in one simple step to keep your skin at its youthful, radiant best
  • Our VitaNiacin Complex Formula enriched with Vitamin B3, C and E helps to enhance your skin surface's self-renewal process
  • Fast-absorbing and non-greasy
  • Helps to keep skin at its youthful, radiant best

Aqua, Homosalate, Glycerin, Octocrylene, Niacinamide, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Nylon-12, Dimethicone, Isopropyl Isostearate, Triethanolamine, Isopropyl Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Panthenol, Carnosine, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, SodiumAscorbyl Phosphate, BHT, Isohexadecane, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Caprylyl Glycol, Behenyl Alcohol, Dimethiconol, Polysorbate 80, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sorbitan Oleate, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Disodium EDTA, SodiumAcrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Carbomer, PEG-100 Stearate, Ammonium Polyacrylate, Titanium Dioxide, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Methylparaben, Benzyl Alcohol, Propylparaben, Caramel

Poland

  • Smooth on clean face and neck. For best results, use daily.

  • Avoid direct contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs, rinse with water. If skin or eye irritation develops, discontinue use.

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • UK
  • 0800 917 7197
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

50 ℮

Good!

3 stars

This is a very nice product. i recommend other users to use this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

This new Olay whip is just great I can put my makeup on straight away Love that it has the all important sun factor 30

Great!

4 stars

This is a very nice product. Recommend this product to other users. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great!

4 stars

Really light but hydrating skin feels refreshed and not greasy or sticky, certainly give creams like Elemis a run for the money, is not overly scented either, would recommend definitely

Good!

3 stars

A fantastic skin cream as all the olay skincare range are.Makes my skin feel supersoft and healthy.i would highly recommened olay whip [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

A really light feel to this cream that vanished into my skin and left it soft and moisturised for hours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great!

4 stars

Really lovely feeling, light as air n smelt beautiful which is to be expected. Felt natural too though. Would recommend highly :-) a recent moisturizer hard to find and the mousse effect a total bonus, just the feel helps you to think will do good things to your skin. Packaging pretty too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

This is a brilliant product for your skin it also makes your skin really soft and it just looks more healthier aswell. It definitely moisturises your face also. I would definitely recommend this product to everyone because its a good moisturiser.

Excellent!

5 stars

I absolutley love this cream - I have combination skin and it just felt so lovely on my skin. It wasn't oily on my nose, but it moisturised all my dry areas too. Will definatley be buying again!

Excellent!

5 stars

MELTS RIGHT IN--and especially good for my dry 70 year old skin !!! I like the fact that Olay Total Affects has a 30 spf which protects against sun damage. When I was a young girl, and even when older, I lay in the sun for hours, not knowing what damage it could do. Now it is well known to protect, and this is what this cream does, and also it feels so good on your skin and skin feels hydrated

