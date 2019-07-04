Olaytotal Effectsday Cream Spf30 50Ml

Good!
This is a very nice product. i recommend other users to use this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
This new Olay whip is just great I can put my makeup on straight away Love that it has the all important sun factor 30
Great!
This is a very nice product. Recommend this product to other users. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great!
Really light but hydrating skin feels refreshed and not greasy or sticky, certainly give creams like Elemis a run for the money, is not overly scented either, would recommend definitely
Good!
A fantastic skin cream as all the olay skincare range are.Makes my skin feel supersoft and healthy.i would highly recommened olay whip [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
A really light feel to this cream that vanished into my skin and left it soft and moisturised for hours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great!
Really lovely feeling, light as air n smelt beautiful which is to be expected. Felt natural too though. Would recommend highly :-) a recent moisturizer hard to find and the mousse effect a total bonus, just the feel helps you to think will do good things to your skin. Packaging pretty too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
This is a brilliant product for your skin it also makes your skin really soft and it just looks more healthier aswell. It definitely moisturises your face also. I would definitely recommend this product to everyone because its a good moisturiser.
Excellent!
I absolutley love this cream - I have combination skin and it just felt so lovely on my skin. It wasn't oily on my nose, but it moisturised all my dry areas too. Will definatley be buying again!
Excellent!
MELTS RIGHT IN--and especially good for my dry 70 year old skin !!! I like the fact that Olay Total Affects has a 30 spf which protects against sun damage. When I was a young girl, and even when older, I lay in the sun for hours, not knowing what damage it could do. Now it is well known to protect, and this is what this cream does, and also it feels so good on your skin and skin feels hydrated