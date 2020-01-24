By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Spray 200Ml

5(1)Write a review
£ 7.00
£7.00/each
  • This featherlight body moisturiser from Neutrogena® gives you a Norwegian Deep Moisture Formula in an express mist to boost skin's hydration for soft, smooth and fresh skin.
  • Moisturises for 48 hours**
  • Applies evenly and quickly, even on wet skin
  • Skin feels comforted and looks naturally healthy and beautiful all day long
  • Delicately scented
  • **Hydration test, product application on towel-dried skin.
  • Ideal for a busy lifestyle, this convenient body lotion is non-sticky, non-greasy and absorbs instantly, so there's no need to wait to get dressed. Upper layers of epidermis.
  • 48hr moisture hydrates instantly applies quickly and absorbs in seconds
  • Developed with dermatologists

[PR-017620], Aqua, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Petrolatum, Dimethicone, Isohexadecane, C14-22 Alcohols, C12-20 Alkyl Glucoside, Polysorbate 60, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/VP Copolymer, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopherol, Benzyl Alcohol, Chlorphenesin, Parfum

Made in Poland

  • Usage instructions: After taking a shower or bath, apply all over the body on towel-dried or damp skin in a continuous spray, to help seal in moisture. Lightly rub into skin. Can even be sprayed upside down.

  • Do not spray near eyes or face. Use caution, as floor may become slippery during use.
  • WARNING. Pressurized container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep out of reach of children. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. 0.3 % by mass of the contents are flammable.

  • Johnson & Johnson Limited,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.

  • Johnson & Johnson Limited,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24
  • Questions or comments?
  • UK 0808 238 6006
  • IRE 1800 220044
  • www.neutrogena.co.uk

200ml ℮

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Love this stuff, sprays a fine mist so not too hea

5 stars

Love this stuff, sprays a fine mist so not too heavy or greasy and is quick and easy to use. Makes skin soft and lasts.

