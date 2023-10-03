Always Platinum Normal Size 1 Sanitary Towels With Wings 24S

Always Platinum Sanitary Towels with ComfortLock wings are designed to give you better fit* for up to zero leaks, zero shifting and zero discomfort. With Always Platinum Pads your period is the last thing on your mind. Always Platinum Normal (Size 1) with wings is recommended for day usage if you have light to medium flow. Try Always Platinum Secure Night (Size 4), Always Platinum’s best pads for overnight protection. *vs. previous product

5x comfort to help you feel nothing but protected Pads with ComfortLock wings designed for better fit to any kind of underwear (vs.previous product) 3D LeakGuard to prevent side leakage 1000 micro-cushions for added comfort and absorbency Soft&Fit design to adapt to your body OdourLock technology with delightful scent to neutralise odours (Free from EU 26 allergens)

Preparation and Usage