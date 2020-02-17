By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Herbal Essences Shampoo Micellar Water & Blue Ginger 400Ml

  • Herbal Essences believes in the power of nature in beauty. Now they’ve partnered with Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, a world leading authority on plants, to endorse real botanicals. Herbal Essences bio:renew Micellar Water & Blue Ginger is a 90% natural origin* shampoo, with naturally sourced ingredients and an active antioxidant that helps purify & protect your hair. * purified water and natural-source ingredient materials with limited processing.
  • Partnered with Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, a world leading authority on plants, to endorse real botanicals
  • This Shampoo has 0% parabens, colourants, silicones, paraffin
  • 90% Natural origin ingredients* (*purified water and natural-source ingredient materials with limited processing)
  • Micellar Water & Blue Ginger Shampoo helps revitilise hair to reveal their radiance
  • pH balanced and safe for colour treated hair
  • Pack size: 400ML

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Tetrasodium EDTA, Linalool, Sodium Hydroxide, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Geraniol, Propylene Glycol, Hydroxycitronellal, Glycerin, Histidine, Butylene Glycol, Magnesium Nitrate, Ecklonia Radiata Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Niacinamide, Alcohol Denatured, Alpinia Galanga Rhizome Extract, Betula Alba Bark Extract, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Potassium Sorbate, Magnesium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol, Methylisothiazolinone

  • Apply shampoo generously to wet hair, massage into a creamy lather, enjoy the scent, and rinse.

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this shampoo! It smells amazing and you can still smell it long after you have washed your hair.

Excellent!

5 stars

Oh my gosh I’m in love with this shampoo it really does revitalise your hair it leaves it so soft and shiny and not forgetting smelling lovely I can go 4 days until my next wash! it gets full marks from me

Excellent!

5 stars

great product fantastic smell i love it. these are the moments for me.

Excellent!

5 stars

gives a clean wash and leaves hair smooth and not needing conditioner!

Excellent!

5 stars

This always leaves my hair smelling clean and fresh and don't use anything else now [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Enriched with micellar water which cleans my hair deeply. Loved the clean scent

Excellent!

5 stars

leave hair soft and smooth healthy looking and smell great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Great product for everybodys hair. You will not regret buying and using this. Your hair will feel all the difference after only using it for a few days... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

I like so much this shampoo, small nice, and is herbal, look so good my hair.. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Value for money

5 stars

ive been using the Herbel essences Miscellar water shampoo, ive found this product to have long lasting results, it really did make my hair feel clean and revitalised, i also found after use i didn't have to wash my hair as frequent. The scent is subtle so not overpowering, my hair seemed more managable afterwards. Nice pretty label and easy to handle bottle when in the shower. Already mentioned this shampoo in my day to day chats :) I would purchase again :)

1-10 of 567 reviews

Offer

