Herbal Essences Shampoo Micellar Water & Blue Ginger 400Ml

Love this shampoo! It smells amazing and you can still smell it long after you have washed your hair.
Oh my gosh I’m in love with this shampoo it really does revitalise your hair it leaves it so soft and shiny and not forgetting smelling lovely I can go 4 days until my next wash! it gets full marks from me
great product fantastic smell i love it. these are the moments for me.
gives a clean wash and leaves hair smooth and not needing conditioner!
This always leaves my hair smelling clean and fresh and don't use anything else now [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Enriched with micellar water which cleans my hair deeply. Loved the clean scent
leave hair soft and smooth healthy looking and smell great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product for everybodys hair. You will not regret buying and using this. Your hair will feel all the difference after only using it for a few days... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I like so much this shampoo, small nice, and is herbal, look so good my hair.. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
ive been using the Herbel essences Miscellar water shampoo, ive found this product to have long lasting results, it really did make my hair feel clean and revitalised, i also found after use i didn't have to wash my hair as frequent. The scent is subtle so not overpowering, my hair seemed more managable afterwards. Nice pretty label and easy to handle bottle when in the shower. Already mentioned this shampoo in my day to day chats :) I would purchase again :)