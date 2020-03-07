Always Platinum Longsize2s/Twls With Wings 20 Pack

Excellent!
Would recommend these always night I use them every month and u stay secure and dry no leaks
Great!
They stayed in place and lasted through the night no problems
Love the awesome features
Excellent!
Felt comfortable and didnt move around while I was asleep. No leaks
Excellent!
None likes that time of the month but these sanitary towels make the week so much easier and I'd recommend them to everyone!!
Excellent!
I really like to wear these pads are they do everything on the packet! I have recently just switched pads to these & it was the best decision. I love them
Excellent!
Did the job, woke clean and dry. It was incredibly comfortable as well. I would recommend to my friends.
Excellent!
I never received a free sample of this but went out and purchased them. Fantastic love the product stayed in place and was properly protected.
Excellent!
Best night time towels I have ever used! Started using these a few months ago and wouldnt go back! Not once have I had a problem with leaking
Good!
These pads definitely keep me dry and fresh all night but I find the wings cause problems keeping them completely in place!