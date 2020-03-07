By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Always Platinum Longsize2s/Twls With Wings 20 Pack

5(484)Write a review
Always Platinum Longsize2s/Twls With Wings 20 Pack
£ 2.85
£2.85/each

Product Description

  • For more information about our products please visit our website.
  • Always Platinum Sanitary Towels offer the best combination of comfort & protection within the Always pads range.
  • Always Platinum offers more comfort (vs. Always Ultra) thanks to its 1000s of micro-cushions and its new soft wings. It also offers more protection (vs. Always Ultra) thanks to its protective side-barriers and ultra absorbent core that locks wetness away from your skin.
  • Always Platinum Long (Size 2) with wings is recommended for day usage if you have medium flow.
  • Try Always Platinum Secure Night (Size 4), Always Platinum's best sanitary towels for night protection.
  • Our #1 sanitary towel for comfort & protection (within the Always Ultra range)
  • 1000s of soft micro-cushions
  • Soft wings
  • Protective side-barriers
  • Neutralises odours
  • Ultra absorbent core
  • Sanitary towel dermatologically tested to be gentle on skin

Information

Storage

Store in cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not flush down the toilet.

Name and address

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • United Kingdom.
  • (UK) Freephone: 0800 028 5884
  • (IE) Freephone: 1800 509 203
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

20 x Pads

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

484 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Would recommend these always night I use them every month and u stay secure and dry no leaks

Great!

4 stars

They stayed in place and lasted through the night no problems

Love the awesome features

5 stars

Love the awesome featuresLove the awesome featuresLove the awesome featuresLove the awesome features

Excellent!

5 stars

Felt comfortable and didnt move around while I was asleep. No leaks

Excellent!

5 stars

None likes that time of the month but these sanitary towels make the week so much easier and I'd recommend them to everyone!!

Excellent!

5 stars

I really like to wear these pads are they do everything on the packet! I have recently just switched pads to these & it was the best decision. I love them

Excellent!

5 stars

Did the job, woke clean and dry. It was incredibly comfortable as well. I would recommend to my friends.

Excellent!

5 stars

I never received a free sample of this but went out and purchased them. Fantastic love the product stayed in place and was properly protected.

Excellent!

5 stars

Best night time towels I have ever used! Started using these a few months ago and wouldnt go back! Not once have I had a problem with leaking

Good!

3 stars

These pads definitely keep me dry and fresh all night but I find the wings cause problems keeping them completely in place!

1-10 of 484 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

