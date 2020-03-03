Always Platinum Night Size 3 Sanitary Towels 16 Pack

Love the awesome features
This product is good to use
This product is good to use and really like it and prefer to my friends also
Wouldn't recommend at all
I find these pads don't stay in place so absorbency is hit and miss. I've never had an accident then had 2 when I moved to these pads.. I moved back to the Infinity pads immediately!
Excellent!
It’s perfect for my staying in place keeps me dry to next change time and what it’s important for me keeps odour away. I never used different brand just always. I recommend this product and another always brand products everyone . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
SJ1313 04 June 2019 Secure overnight protection These pads give really good overnight protection - they're longer than a regular daytime pad, that means when you're lying down or moving around in your sleep, you don't leak or miss the pad - a common problem with using the regular daytime pads at night. They were absorbent and comfortable, and I'm definitely going to be using again.
Excellent!
Does exactly as it says keeps away all odours, keeps me fresh, and stays in place,
Excellent!
Buy these for my other half all the time. She won't use anything other than Always.
Excellent!
Completely satisfied, one of the best product's ive tried in my lifetime of using sanitary towels
Excellent!
Comfortable and less accidents at night..easy to apply and fit securely
Great!
One of favourites, do need your bridget Jones knickers for it to stay in place