Always Platinum Night Size 3 Sanitary Towels 16 Pack

Always Platinum Night Size 3 Sanitary Towels 16 Pack
Product Description

  • For more information about our products please visit our website.
  • Always Platinum Sanitary Towels offer the best combination of comfort & protection within the Always pads range.
  • Always Platinum offers more comfort (vs. Always Ultra) thanks to its 1000s of micro-cushions and its new soft wings. It also offers more protection (vs. Always Ultra) thanks to its protective side-barriers and ultra absorbent core that locks wetness away from your skin.
  • Always Platinum Night (Size 3) with wings is recommended for night usage or for day usage if you have heavy flow.
  • Try Always Platinum Secure Night (Size 4), Always Platinum's best sanitary towels for night protection.
  • Our #1 sanitary towel for comfort & protection (within the Always Ultra range)
  • 1000s of soft micro-cushions
  • Soft wings
  • Protective side-barriers
  • Neutralises odours
  • Ultra absorbent core
  • Sanitary towel dermatologically tested to be gentle on skin

Information

Storage

Store in cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not flush down the toilet.

Name and address

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • United Kingdom.
  • (UK) Freephone: 0800 028 5884
  • (IE) Freephone: 1800 509 203
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

16 x Pads

58 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Love the awesome features

5 stars

Love the awesome featuresLove the awesome featuresLove the awesome featuresLove the awesome features

This product is good to use

5 stars

This product is good to use and really like it and prefer to my friends also

Wouldn't recommend at all

1 stars

I find these pads don't stay in place so absorbency is hit and miss. I've never had an accident then had 2 when I moved to these pads.. I moved back to the Infinity pads immediately!

Excellent!

5 stars

It’s perfect for my staying in place keeps me dry to next change time and what it’s important for me keeps odour away. I never used different brand just always. I recommend this product and another always brand products everyone . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

SJ1313 04 June 2019 Secure overnight protection These pads give really good overnight protection - they're longer than a regular daytime pad, that means when you're lying down or moving around in your sleep, you don't leak or miss the pad - a common problem with using the regular daytime pads at night. They were absorbent and comfortable, and I'm definitely going to be using again.

Excellent!

5 stars

Does exactly as it says keeps away all odours, keeps me fresh, and stays in place,

Excellent!

5 stars

Buy these for my other half all the time. She won't use anything other than Always.

Excellent!

5 stars

Completely satisfied, one of the best product's ive tried in my lifetime of using sanitary towels

Excellent!

5 stars

Comfortable and less accidents at night..easy to apply and fit securely

Great!

4 stars

One of favourites, do need your bridget Jones knickers for it to stay in place

1-10 of 58 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

