Kinder Chocolate Snackbar 2 X 21G

£ 0.60
£1.43/100g

Offer

Per bar (21g)
  • Energy496 kJ 119 kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2360/566 kJ/kcal

Product Description

  • Fine Milk Chocolate with a Milky Filling.
  • For more information visit: www.kinder.co.uk
  • Each bar of Kinder Chocolate contains a delicious milky filling covered with a fine milk chocolate coating. The taste kids love in child friendly portions!
  • Kinder Chocolate was created in 1968 with kids' joy in mind, that's why it comes in small portions.
  • Each Kinder Chocolate bar is individually wrapped to help parents treat their kids in moderation.
  • At Kinder, we have partnered with TerraCycle to offer a free national recycling programme which is an immediate option available to make all of our packaging recyclable across the UK.
  • For more information please visit https://www.terracycle.com/en-GB/brigades/kinder-uk

At Ferrero, we bring a little bit of pleasure to life through our iconic and much loved brands. For over 50 years, we have been committed to providing our UK consumers with high quality products such as Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Thorntons. We are driven by our pursuit for quality and excellence, whilst staying true to our values as a family owned business. For us this all starts with placing Quality at the Heart of everything we do. This value runs throughout our entire business, from our approach to nutrition and sustainability, to the role we play within our communities, to the unique experiences we create for our consumers.

  • 2 medium bars of Kinder Chocolate
  • Made with more milk less cocoa
  • Individually wrapped for freshness
  • Made with no artificial colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 42G

Information

Ingredients

Fine Milk Chocolate 40% (Sugar, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Oil, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin, Total Milk Constituents: 33% - Total Cocoa Constituents: 13%, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 32% minimum, Milk Solids 22.5% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight.

Number of uses

Bars per pack = 2

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • (UK) Ferrero,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE.
  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsale Road,

  • For more info visit Kinder.com or contact us at 0044 330 0538943

Net Contents

2 x 21g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:Per bar 21g:
Energy 2360/566 kJ/kcal496/119 kJ/kcal
Fat 35g7.4g
of which Saturates 22.6g4.7g
Carbohydrates 53.5g11.2g
of which Sugars 53.3g11.2g
Protein 8.7g1.8g
Salt 0.313g0.066g
Bars per pack = 2--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

