Tesco Salted Caramel Filled Doughnuts 2 Pack

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Salted Caramel Filled Doughnuts 2 Pack
£ 1.30
£1.30/each
One doughnut
  • Energy1414kJ 338kcal
    17%
  • Fat16.4g
    23%
  • Saturates8.1g
    41%
  • Sugars18.5g
    21%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1414kJ

Product Description

  • 2 Doughnuts with a salted caramel filling, topped with chocolate flavoured icing and gold sugar crunch.
  • 2 Salted Caramel Doughnuts. Salted Caramel Filling. Topped with gold sugar crunch for a special treat.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salted Caramel Filling (19%) [Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Milk Fat, Whole Milk, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Gelling Agent (Pectins), Flavouring], Water, Palm Oil, Chocolate Flavoured Icing (8%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins)], Gold Sugar Crunch [Sugar, Water, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Glucose Syrup], Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Dextrose, Sugar, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Calcium Dihydrogen Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Soya Flour, Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat, soya and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne doughnut (84g)Per 100g
Energy1414kJ1683kJ338kcal402kcal
Fat16.4g19.5g
Saturates8.1g9.7g
Carbohydrate43.4g51.7g
Sugars18.5g22.0g
Fibre1.2g1.4g
Protein3.5g4.2g
Salt0.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very nice

5 stars

Very nice

