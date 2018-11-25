Tesco Salted Caramel Filled Doughnuts 2 Pack

Very nice
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1414kJ
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salted Caramel Filling (19%) [Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Milk Fat, Whole Milk, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Gelling Agent (Pectins), Flavouring], Water, Palm Oil, Chocolate Flavoured Icing (8%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins)], Gold Sugar Crunch [Sugar, Water, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Glucose Syrup], Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Dextrose, Sugar, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Calcium Dihydrogen Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Soya Flour, Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
2 Servings
Carton. Recycle
|Typical Values
|One doughnut (84g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1414kJ
|1683kJ
|338kcal
|402kcal
|Fat
|16.4g
|19.5g
|Saturates
|8.1g
|9.7g
|Carbohydrate
|43.4g
|51.7g
|Sugars
|18.5g
|22.0g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.4g
|Protein
|3.5g
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
