Head & Shoulders Supreme Colour Shampoo 400Ml

It is so good. Makes the colour last longer. Smooth and silky hair and even smells great.
Best shampoo for dandruffs. You notice the change immediately after first use. Leaves the hair feeling fresh and smooth. Lathers great so little goes a long way.
I suffer with a dry scalp, especially during the cold winter months. Head & Shoulders Colour Protect is the product to sort that out! It leaves me hair feeling volumised, clean and silky fresh. I am always getting compliments on how clean/vibrant my hair looks. I wouldn't go without it!
Great shampoo, great results. Off to get my second bottle
Great if you need deep clean shampoo. Easily removes grease and product build up,leaves hair super clean. Also the scent is amazing! Love bottle design,flat cap is very useful to keep it upside down when running low of shampoo.
i have always used head and shoulders but this colour protect shampoo is 1 of there best yet I have dyed hair and now I can keep a nice sharp colour for longer I will be using this all the time YOU SHOUD TRY IT YOU WILL LOVE IT
It helped with my dandruff situation and leaves my scalp calmed and refreshed every time.
My daughter had been suffering with dandruff quite badly lately. She’s getting a real complex about it as she’s now in comp. It’s really helped her and made her feel more confident. She’s starting to see that dandruff can be improved with simply changing her shampoo. It’s been a real life saver
Always use Head and Shoulders it's the only brand I trust to do the job. Keep bringing out new lines for me to try ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I have been using the supreme range for the past few months and it is amazing and now I will not try anything other and I highly recommend this product. It leaves my hair so soft and smells and feels lovely. My 18 year old daughter is now using this too.