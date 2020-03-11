By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Head & Shoulders Supreme Colour Shampoo 400Ml

  • Head & Shoulders Supreme has been designed to address women's unique needs. Try this dazzling range of anti-dandruff shampoos and conditioners for intense moisturization and long lasting dandruff protection. With luscious beauty ingredients, this formula has blended Head & Shoulders proven anti-dandruff technology with moisturizing agents and Argan oil, a luxurious natural ingredient well known in beauty.
  • Beautifully moisturized & visibly flake free hair
  • Blended formula with different anti-dandruff ingredient that is gentle to even long hair
  • Shampoo with moisturizing agents and Argan oil, a luxurious natural ingredient
  • Helps protect the Color of the Hair

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Dimethiconol, Sodium Citrate, Piroctone Olamine, Parfum, Dimethicone, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Sodium Benzoate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Trideceth-10, Hexyl Cinnamal, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Magnesium Nitrate, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Triethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

France

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 2892
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

400 ℮

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Excellent!

5 stars

It is so good. Makes the colour last longer. Smooth and silky hair and even smells great.

Excellent!

5 stars

Best shampoo for dandruffs. You notice the change immediately after first use. Leaves the hair feeling fresh and smooth. Lathers great so little goes a long way.

Excellent!

5 stars

I suffer with a dry scalp, especially during the cold winter months. Head & Shoulders Colour Protect is the product to sort that out! It leaves me hair feeling volumised, clean and silky fresh. I am always getting compliments on how clean/vibrant my hair looks. I wouldn't go without it!

Excellent!

5 stars

Great shampoo, great results. Off to get my second bottle

Great!

4 stars

Great if you need deep clean shampoo. Easily removes grease and product build up,leaves hair super clean. Also the scent is amazing! Love bottle design,flat cap is very useful to keep it upside down when running low of shampoo.

Excellent!

5 stars

i have always used head and shoulders but this colour protect shampoo is 1 of there best yet I have dyed hair and now I can keep a nice sharp colour for longer I will be using this all the time YOU SHOUD TRY IT YOU WILL LOVE IT

Great!

4 stars

It helped with my dandruff situation and leaves my scalp calmed and refreshed every time.

Excellent!

5 stars

My daughter had been suffering with dandruff quite badly lately. She’s getting a real complex about it as she’s now in comp. It’s really helped her and made her feel more confident. She’s starting to see that dandruff can be improved with simply changing her shampoo. It’s been a real life saver

Excellent!

5 stars

Always use Head and Shoulders it's the only brand I trust to do the job. Keep bringing out new lines for me to try ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

I have been using the supreme range for the past few months and it is amazing and now I will not try anything other and I highly recommend this product. It leaves my hair so soft and smells and feels lovely. My 18 year old daughter is now using this too.

