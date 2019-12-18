Huggies Baby Wipes Natrual Care 56 Pack

Product Description
- Natural Care ‘Extra Care' Baby Wipes
- For more information, visit: https://www.huggieswipes.co.uk
- There's no feeling in the world like seeing your little one thrive. All you need is a wipe that makes sure your baby's skin stays clean, healthy and rash-free at all times.
- Huggies® Natural Care ‘Extra Care' Wipes, made with even more skin loving natural* fibres and Aloe Vera, gently clean and protect baby's delicate skin. They help prevent the causes of nappy rash, making sure your little one is always comfortable.
- Hypoallergenic and clinically tested, Huggies® Natural ‘Extra Care' Care Wipes gently protect baby's delicate skin.
- British Skin Foundation recognises Huggies® research into healthy skin.
- *67% pulp
- With aloe vera & fragrance
- Helps prevent the causes of nappy rash
- Gently clean and protect baby's delicate skin
- Hypoallergenic
- British Skin Foundation recognises Huggies® research into healthy skin
- Made with skin loving natural fibres
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Aloe Barbadensis Extract, Polysorbate 20, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, Coco-Betaine, Malic Acid, Parfum, Sodium Citrate, Tocopheryl Acetate
Produce of
Made in UK
Name and address
- Kimberly Clark Limited,
- 1 Tower View,
- Kings Hill,
- West Malling,
- ME19 4HA.
Return to
Net Contents
56 x Wipes
