Head & Shoulders Supreme Colour Conditioner 275Ml

  • Head & Shoulders Supreme has been designed to address women's unique needs. Try this dazzling range of anti-dandruff shampoos and hair
  • conditioners for intense moisturisation and long lasting dandruff protection. With luscious beauty ingredients, this hair conditioner formula has blended Head & Shoulders proven anti-dandruff technology with moisturising agents and Argan oil, a luxurious natural ingredient well known in beauty.
  • Beautifully moisturised & visibly flake free hair
  • Blended formula with different anti-dandruff ingredient that is gentle to even long hair
  • Hair Conditioner with moisturising agents and Argan oil, a luxurious natural ingredient
  • Helps protect the Color of the Hair

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Piroctone Olamine, Citric Acid, Hexyl Cinnamal, Polysorbate 20, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil

France

  Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 2892
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

275 ℮

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Combined with the shampoo my scalp was flake free supper soft and smelled lush

Tried this for the first time it’s fabulous and smells wonderful

lovely and soft and cleans your hair really well. doesnt leave lots of horrible suds so easy to rinse out.

Great protection and clean healthy looking hair with amazing smell and shine keeps my colour well as it's dyed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very good effective on removing build up of dandruff

It smells really nice and it keeps my dandruff at bay.

Leaves your hair very smooth, really shiny and manageable.

excellent product.having tried the product initial impression is that it is suitable for the purpose. i will be looking regulary to buy more

Excellent product leaves my hair shiny and clean. My hair does not feel weighted down like with some shampoos and best of all no dandruff!

It was alright to use on my hair the shampoo got rid of most dandruff and my hair felt better after using

