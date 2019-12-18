Huggies Baby Wipes Pure Extra Care 56 Pack

Product Description
- Pure ‘Extra Care' Baby Wipes
- Huggies® Pure ‘Extra Care' Baby Wipes
- You are sensitive about your little one, which is only natural. They're so small, so pure, so gentle. And of course, you don't want anything harmful to touch their delicate skin. For that, you'll want a wipe as sensitive and caring as you are.
- Huggies® Pure ‘Extra Care' Baby Wipes, made with even more skin loving natural* fibres, gently clean and protect baby's delicate skin. With 99% pure water and no fragrance, being hypoallergenic and clinically tested. The purity of water and the touch of Huggies® provides gentle, natural care for your baby.
- British Skin Foundation recognizes Huggies® research into healthy skin.
- *67% pulp
- Product of the Year Winner 2019 Winner Baby Care Category. Survey of 10,399 people by Kantar TNS
- Fragrance free
- 99% pure water
- Gently clean and protect baby's delicate skin
- Safe from day one
- Hypoallergenic with no perfume
- British Skin Foundation recognises Huggies research into healthy skin
- Made with skin loving natural fibres
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Butoxy PEG-4, PG-Amodimethicone, Polysorbate 20, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, Coco-Betaine, Malic Acid, Sodium Citrate
Produce of
Made in UK
Name and address
- Kimberly Clark Limited,
- 1 Tower View,
- Kings Hill,
- West Malling,
- ME19 4HA.
Return to
- If you have any comments regarding this product, please write to;
- Consumer Relations Services,
- Kimberly-Clark Limited,
- 1 Tower View,
- Kings Hill,
- West Malling,
- ME19 4HA.
- Or call us on: FREEPHONE 0800 587 5298 (UK) 1800946659 (IE)
Net Contents
56 x Wipes
