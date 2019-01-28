By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rustlers Flame Grilled Beef Burger 156G

Rustlers Flame Grilled Beef Burger 156G
£ 2.00
£12.83/kg

Product Description

  • A flamed grilled beef burger in a burger bun, with a sachet of tomato relish.
  • Pimp It
  • Visit our website for recipes and tips!
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • Did You Know?
  • This burger uses only the finest quality beef which is traceable back to the farm of origin.
  • 100% traceable
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • With a rich tomato relish
  • Fully traceable to the farm of origin
  • Heat to enjoy
  • Pack size: 156g

Information

Ingredients

Burger Bun [Wheat Flour*, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifier: E472e; Preservative: E282; Antioxidant: E300; Wheat Starch], Beef Burger (44%) [Beef, Beef Fat, Soya Protein, Wheat Flour*, Dextrose, Salt, Stabiliser: E451; Sugar, Egg White Powder, Yeast Extract, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings], Tomato Relish [Sugar, Tomato Puree, Tomato, Gherkin, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Cornflour, Mustard Flour, Mustard Seeds, Salt, Garlic Puree, Red Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice], *Wheat Flour with Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamin, Beef Burger contains 82% Beef

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Sesame Seeds

Storage

Keep in the fridge, and don't' freeze.

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.

Name and address

  • Rustlers,
  • The Snackhouse,
  • St. Georges Park,
  • Kirkham,
  • PR4 2DZ.

Return to

  • Our Quality Promise
  • If you have any comments, give us a shout and let us know! Remember to keep the packaging in case we ask for it.
  • (UK) 0800 760 067
  • rustlersonline.com
  • Rustlers,
  • The Snackhouse,
  • St. Georges Park,
  • Kirkham,
  • PR4 2DZ.

Net Contents

156g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion (156g)
Energy 1090kJ/260kcal1071kJ/406kcal
Fat 11.0g17.2g
of which saturates 5.7g8.8g
Carbohydrate 27.2g42.4g
of which sugars 5.3g8.2g
Protein 12.3g19.2g
Salt 1.3g2.1g

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.

It is OK if you are in a rush

4 stars

Grill the bun, cook beefburger on its own, add cheese at the end. The sauce is SWEET EUK. Tomato sauce or mustard would be better. And add a bit of onion or a gerkin.

