Rustlers Flame Grilled Beef Burger 156G

It is OK if you are in a rush
Grill the bun, cook beefburger on its own, add cheese at the end. The sauce is SWEET EUK. Tomato sauce or mustard would be better. And add a bit of onion or a gerkin.
Burger Bun [Wheat Flour*, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifier: E472e; Preservative: E282; Antioxidant: E300; Wheat Starch], Beef Burger (44%) [Beef, Beef Fat, Soya Protein, Wheat Flour*, Dextrose, Salt, Stabiliser: E451; Sugar, Egg White Powder, Yeast Extract, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings], Tomato Relish [Sugar, Tomato Puree, Tomato, Gherkin, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Cornflour, Mustard Flour, Mustard Seeds, Salt, Garlic Puree, Red Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice], *Wheat Flour with Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamin, Beef Burger contains 82% Beef
Keep in the fridge, and don't' freeze.
156g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (156g)
|Energy
|1090kJ/260kcal
|1071kJ/406kcal
|Fat
|11.0g
|17.2g
|of which saturates
|5.7g
|8.8g
|Carbohydrate
|27.2g
|42.4g
|of which sugars
|5.3g
|8.2g
|Protein
|12.3g
|19.2g
|Salt
|1.3g
|2.1g
Although great care has been taken to remove all bone some may remain.
