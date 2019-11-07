By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Humza Punjabi Vegetable Samosa 500G

2(4)Write a review
Humza Punjabi Vegetable Samosa 500G
Per Samosa 50g (as sold)
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 937kJ/224kcal

Product Description

  • A Punjabi style samosa made with a blend of vegetables and spices in a crispy pastry.
  • Oven ready
  • Chilli rating - 2
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Pastry 45% (Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Ajwian), Filling 55% [Vegetables 50% (Potato Mash, Carrot, Sweet Corn, Green Peas], Palm Oil, Onion, Red Chilli Powder, Salt, Garlic, Ginger, Green Chilli, Sugar, Ajwian, Cumin Powder, Panchforan, Coriander Powder, Coriander Whole, Cardamom, Turmeric Powder, White Pepper, Cinnamon)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts, Soya, Tree Nuts, Milk, Sulphites and Mustard

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. If allowed to defrost, keep refrigerated and consume within a day.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best result always cook from frozen. Do not refreeze after defrosting. If allowed to thaw, reduce cooking time.
These instructions are guidelines only. You may need to adjust cooking times to suit your appliance.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 230°C / 445°F
Remove Punjabi Samosa from the pack and place on a baking tray. Heat for 7-8 minutes or until hot.
Ensure the product is well cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Preheat oil to 180°C/355°F
Place the samosa in the fryer and cover with a splash guard. Fry for 4-6 minutes until they are crisp, golden in colour and piping hot throughout. Serve hot.

Produce of

Product of Bangladesh

Number of uses

10 Pieces (Approximately)

Importer address

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.
  • www.humzahalal.co.uk

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as sold)Per Samosa (50g)
Energy 937kJ/224kcal469kJ/112kcal
Fat 10g5.1g
of which saturates 3.5g1.7g
Carbohydrates 29g14g
of which sugars 1.6g0.8g
Protein 2.1g1.0g
Salt 0.9g0.4g

4 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Not as advertised

1 stars

Not nice, nothing like the picture. No recognisable vegetables inside just mush. Not at all spicy Would not buy again.

This was absolutely worst samosa i ever had in my

1 stars

This was absolutely worst samosa i ever had in my life.Punjabi samosa is full of taste and chunky vegs.This one is made of mashed potato and few pcs of veg in it.Mashed potato!!!!!!Normally is made of chunk potatoes.Doesnt have any taste at all.Tesco used to have best punjabi samosa made by Cofresh,but now changed to Humza company.A very big mistake,because its really really horrible.The only thing they have in common is shape,but not taste. Avoid at any cost if u like proper punjabi samosa.Never buy again ps.m not from Cofresh,i just like proper food

Spicy and authentic

5 stars

Delicious, very spicy and authentic.

Looked good and bought two however did not taste a

1 stars

Looked good and bought two however did not taste as good as cofresh punjabi samosas. Don't know why Tesco stopped cofresh.

