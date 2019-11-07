Humza Punjabi Vegetable Samosa 500G

Not as advertised
Not nice, nothing like the picture. No recognisable vegetables inside just mush. Not at all spicy Would not buy again.
This was absolutely worst samosa i ever had in my
This was absolutely worst samosa i ever had in my life.Punjabi samosa is full of taste and chunky vegs.This one is made of mashed potato and few pcs of veg in it.Mashed potato!!!!!!Normally is made of chunk potatoes.Doesnt have any taste at all.Tesco used to have best punjabi samosa made by Cofresh,but now changed to Humza company.A very big mistake,because its really really horrible.The only thing they have in common is shape,but not taste. Avoid at any cost if u like proper punjabi samosa.Never buy again ps.m not from Cofresh,i just like proper food
Spicy and authentic
Delicious, very spicy and authentic.
Looked good and bought two however did not taste a
Looked good and bought two however did not taste as good as cofresh punjabi samosas. Don't know why Tesco stopped cofresh.