Humza Punjabi Vegetable Samosa 500G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best result always cook from frozen. Do not refreeze after defrosting. If allowed to thaw, reduce cooking time.

These instructions are guidelines only. You may need to adjust cooking times to suit your appliance.



Oven cook

Instructions: Preheat oven to 230°C / 445°F

Remove Punjabi Samosa from the pack and place on a baking tray. Heat for 7-8 minutes or until hot.

Ensure the product is well cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Preheat oil to 180°C/355°F

Place the samosa in the fryer and cover with a splash guard. Fry for 4-6 minutes until they are crisp, golden in colour and piping hot throughout. Serve hot.

