Birds Eye 2 Glutenfree Southern Fried Chicken Grilsl 180G

Grills formed from marinated chunks of chicken breast, coated in gluten free breadcrumbs blended with spices, lightly fried. For a sustainable tomorrow Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path

Discover the Birds Eye Southern Fried Gluten Free Breaded Chicken In Breast Steaks or a healthy, flavourful Gluten Free mealtime option. Our gluten free fried chicken breast steaks is made with 100% chicken breast* and coated in breadcrumbs with lots of herbs and spices. Pair this gluten free southern fried chicken breast steaks with a salad or add it into a gluten free baguette with some delicious mayo. *Why does it say made from 100% chicken breast if it's 53% chicken breast? Made from 100% chicken breast means we use only chicken breast meat in our range. The other 47% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.

'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe limited

Gluten free Made from 100% Chicken Breast No Artificial Colours or Preservatives

Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (53%), Water, Flour (Rice, Ground Chickpea, Maize), Rapeseed Oil, Starch (Maize, Potato), Rice Semolina, Spices, Salt, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Natural Flavouring, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sage, Dextrose, Garlic Extract, Sunflower Oil, Onion Oil, Spice Extracts

Allergy Information

May also contain Egg. For allergens see ingredients in capital letters.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Net Contents

180g ℮

Additives