New
Birds Eye 2 Glutenfree Southern Fried Chicken Grilsl 180G

Birds Eye 2 Glutenfree Southern Fried Chicken Grilsl 180G

5(1)
£2.75

£15.28/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per grill oven baked provides:
Energy
909kJ
217kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
12g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.64g

medium

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Grills formed from marinated chunks of chicken breast, coated in gluten free breadcrumbs blended with spices, lightly fried.For a sustainable tomorrowMaking a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every daybirdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
Discover the Birds Eye Southern Fried Gluten Free Breaded Chicken In Breast Steaks or a healthy, flavourful Gluten Free mealtime option.Our gluten free fried chicken breast steaks is made with 100% chicken breast* and coated in breadcrumbs with lots of herbs and spices.Pair this gluten free southern fried chicken breast steaks with a salad or add it into a gluten free baguette with some delicious mayo.*Why does it say made from 100% chicken breast if it's 53% chicken breast?Made from 100% chicken breast means we use only chicken breast meat in our range. The other 47% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.
'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe limited
Gluten freeMade from 100% Chicken BreastNo Artificial Colours or Preservatives
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (53%), Water, Flour (Rice, Ground Chickpea, Maize), Rapeseed Oil, Starch (Maize, Potato), Rice Semolina, Spices, Salt, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Natural Flavouring, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sage, Dextrose, Garlic Extract, Sunflower Oil, Onion Oil, Spice Extracts

Allergy Information

May also contain Egg. For allergens see ingredients in capital letters.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Net Contents

180g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

