Oral-B 3D White Replacement Brush Refills X5

Excellent!
Oral b electric toothbrush replacements heads this is the ultimate for cleaning and it gets into the hard to reach by far way better than using an ordinary toothbrush it gives your teeth super clean after brushing you can feel when you glide your tongue over and all around the teeth .I purchased this in my local supermarket and it's my first time using it .I was way surprised with it .my ordinary toothbrush is thrown away and I'm sticking to using this now a definite buy .
Fabulous toothbrush heads!
Best toothbrush heads I ever used. I have used an electric toothbrush for many, many years. Wouldn't go back to a manual brush. These toothbrush heads are great, compact and do a fabulous job. I am always left with smooth, clean feeling teeth.
Whiter brighter clean teeth
Thisproduct does what it says it cleans and whitens teeth I noticed results within a few weeks and my daughter tries every product for whiter teeth and loves this
squeaky clean
I've used oral b for many years and since the brand has upgraded its products they get better and better. I have issues with my teeth due to medication and this gives me the gentle clean I need but gives me such a wonderful clean my teeth really are looking great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Clean feel
I tried this on my teeth, I don’t have naturally white teeth so while it didn’t make them whiter, they did feel cleaner and fresher, it was soft on my teeth and gums, easy to fix on the electric toothbrush. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Feeling flesh & clean
l love how my teeth felt after use, they felt sqeaky clean, l haven't noticed any difference in the whiteness yet but l will continue to use every day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Oral B 3D white refill
As per my many comments regarding Oral B, I have been a fan since I was 17, many many moons ago. I upgraded to the Oral B 6000 last year and haven't looked back. The refills basically makes for a new toothbrush. My teeth always feel squeaky clean, I can't promise that they are whiter because my gums are receded which means that the root is exposed which makes me feel like my teeth are darker than they are. I have to say since using the electric toothbrush, my gums have stopped receding. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Super Clean
This easy to replace toothbrush head gave a fantastic clean & shine to my teeth. Not sure about whitening but certainly made them sparkle. I would definitely keep using this fabulous product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good cleaning.
I love the squeaky clean feeling these heads give my teeth and mouth of, however they are a little hard. My gums can be sensitive and were with this head, but I'm sure they'll get used to it. I haven't seen any whitening effect as yet. Perhaps that will happen thru time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Dentist clean teeth
Love these brush heads. I have been using them for quite a while now and wouldn't go back to my old ones. My teeth are always squeaky clean afterwards. Haven't noticed any whitening yet but will continue to use them. Would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]