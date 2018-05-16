Chicago Town Large Takeaway Manhattan Meaty Pizza 655G

- Energy1844 kJ 439 kcal22%
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as consumed) Per 100g
Product Description
- Tomato sauce stuffed crust pizza base topped with a barbeque sauce, mozzarella, slices of pork and beef pepperoni, a blend of streaky bacon and smoke flavour ham and mushrooms.
- Our Takeaway range is made using our unique rising dough which puffs up proud in your oven so you can enjoy the fresh baked Takeaway taste at home. And you know what, it comes stuffed with our awesome signature tomato sauce too. After perfecting the base, we paired it with a boatload of BBQ sauce, mouth-watering slices of pork, pepperoni, streaky bacon, smokey ham, mushrooms and a loada mozzarella cheese. Welcome to the Chicago Town Takeaway Large Stuffed Crust Manhattan Meaty Pizza. Pizza? Yeah, we go to town on it.
- Our Takeaway range is made using our unique rising dough which puffs up proud in your oven so you can enjoy the fresh baked Takeaway taste at home
- Topped with a boatload of BBQ sauce, mouth-watering slices of pork, pepperoni, streaky bacon, smokey ham, mushrooms and a loada mozzarella cheese
- Welcome to the Chicago Town Takeaway Large Stuffed Crust Manhattan Meaty Pizza
- Pack size: 655g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Thiamin (B1), Niacin (B3)), Tomato Puree, Mozzarella Cheese (13%), Water, Pork and Beef Pepperoni (5%) (Pork, Beef Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Sugar, Dried Glucose Syrup, Garlic Powder, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Smoke Flavouring, Spice Extracts, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), A Blend of Streaky Bacon and Smoke Flavour Ham (4%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidants (Extracts of Rosemary, Sodium Ascorbate), Stabilisers (Di- and Triphosphates), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Smoke Flavouring, Dextrose, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Ascorbate)), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Mushrooms (3.5%), Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Modified Potato Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (E 472e), Thickener (Guar Gum), Herbs and Spices, Garlic, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Phosphates), Smoke Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene)
Allergy Information
- May also contain other Gluten sources (Oats and Rye)
Storage
Keep frozen and store flat. Do not defrost. Keep at -18°C or cooler.See Side of Pack for Best Before End.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: These are cooking guidelines only.
Keep pizza frozen until ready to cook.
Pre-heat your oven: Fan Oven 180°C, Cook for approx: 20-25 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Conventional Oven 200°C/400°F, Cook for approx: 20-25 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Gas Oven Gas Mark 6, Cook for approx: 22-28 minutes
Remove all packaging and place pizza onto a baking tray.
Place on the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven.
Rotate baking tray halfway through cooking.
Check the pizza is hot throughout before serving and that the cheese is melted and lightly browned, with a golden crust edge.
Let the pizza stand for 2 minutes before cutting and serving.
Caution: Topping and tomato sauce stuffed crust will be extremely hot!
Produce of
Manufactured in the UK
Number of uses
Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 4 people
Name and address
- Chicago Town,
- 20 Marathon Place,
- Leyland,
- PR26 7QN.
- Chicago Town,
- Unit 13,
Return to
- Guarantee
- We at Chicago Town are committed to bringing you quality and satisfaction. If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the prepared on date information to our Customer Response Team at the address shown on the back of this pack. Also state the nature of your complaint and when and where you bought it.
- This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Contact information:
- Email: crt@chicagotown.com
- Chicago Town Customer Care,
- 20 Marathon Place,
- Leyland,
- PR26 7QN.
- Chicago Town Customer Care,
- Unit 13,
- Block E,
Net Contents
655g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) Per 100g
|(as consumed) Per 1/4 pizza
|Reference Intake Per 1/4 pizza
|Reference Intake Adult
|Energy - (kJ)
|1173
|1844
|-
|-
|- kcal (Calories)
|279
|439
|22%
|2000
|Fat
|11g
|18g
|26%
|70g
|of which saturates
|6.0g
|9.5g
|48%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|33g
|51g
|20%
|260g
|of which sugars
|3.2g
|5.0g
|6%
|90g
|Protein
|11g
|17g
|34%
|50g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.9g
|32%
|6.0g
