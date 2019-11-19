By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brewdog Clockwork Tangerine 4X330ml Cans

Brewdog Clockwork Tangerine 4X330ml Cans
£ 6.00
£4.55/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • 10c Refund at SA/NT collection depots in State/ territory of purchase.
  • A fully automated sessionable IPA infused with tangerine. A perfectly timed delivery of juicy citrus and mellow tropical fruits, followed by subtle hints of caramel and toast. All wrapped up in a medium bodied ale. A directors cut for the twenty first century.
  • Clockwork Tangerine - IPA precision for the people.
  • Malts:
  • Pale, Caramalt, Crystal
  • Hops:
  • Simcoe, Columbus, Chinook, Cascade, Ahtanum, Mosaic
  • "Good people drink good beer"
  • Hunter S. Thompson
  • Ready to explore?
  • Get your paws on these other BrewDog beers.
  • BrewDog Dead Pony Club Session IPA
  • BrewDog Elvis Juice Grapefruit Infused IPA
  • BrewDog Punk IPA
  • Welcome to the craft beer revolution
  • Hit us up with your tasting notes!
  • True independent craft
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 1320ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hops, Yeast, Tangerine

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

  • A perfectly timed delivery of juicy citrus and mellow tropical fruits, followed by subtle hints of caramel and toast

ABV

4.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store coldFor Best Before End, See Side of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink fresh

Name and address

  • Brewed & canned by:
  • BrewDog PLC,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.

Return to

  • BrewDog PLC,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.
  • brewdog.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

