Get More Vitamins Bcaa Sparkling Tropical Drnk330ml

£ 1.99
£0.60/100ml

Product Description

  • Low Calorie Carbonated Drink with Sweetener, enriched with added Caffeine, Vitamins & BCAA (Branched Chain Amino Acids)
  • With caffeine
  • Zero carbs
  • For before and after exercise, and to combat fatigue
  • Gluten and sugar free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 330ml
  • Sugar free

Information

Ingredients

Sparkling Spring Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Branched-Chain Amino Acids BCAA (L-Leucine, L-Isoleucine, L-Valine), Natural Flavouring, Sweetener (Sucralose), Vitamins (Biotin, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Thiamine, B12, B6)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once opened consume within one day.Best before end: See base of can

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Consume moderately, we recommend 2 cans per day maximum. Mixing with alcoholic beverages is not recommended.
  • Consume 100mg of caffeine, about the same as a cup of coffee. High caffeine content, not recommended for children or pregnant / breastfeeding women (30mg/100ml).

Name and address

  Made for:
  • Get More Vits,
  • PO Box 3146,
  • Bristol,
  • BS6 9JN.

Return to:

  • Get More Vits,
  • PO Box 3146,
  • Bristol,
  • BS6 9JN.

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml Serving
Energy 19kJ/ 5kcal63kJ/ 15kcal
Fat 0g0g
Of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrates0g0g
Of which sugars 0g0g
Protein 0.8g2.6g
Salt 0g0g
Thiamin (Vit B1) 0.33mg (30%*)1.1mg (100%*)
Niacin (Vit B3)4.8mg (30%*)16mg (100%*)
Vitamin B12 0.76µg (30*)2.5µg (100%*)
Vitamin B6 0.42mg (30%*)1.4mg (100%*)
Biotin (Vit B7)15µg (30%*)50µg (100%*)
Pantothenic Acid Vit (B5) 1.8mg (30%*)6mg (100%*)
L-Leucine:1250mg
L-isoleucine:625mg
L-valine:625mg
BCAA 2:1:1 (Leucine, Isoleucine, Valine) 2500mg:--
% Reference Intake - Nutrient Reference Value (NRV)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Consume moderately, we recommend 2 cans per day maximum. Mixing with alcoholic beverages is not recommended. Consume 100mg of caffeine, about the same as a cup of coffee. High caffeine content, not recommended for children or pregnant / breastfeeding women (30mg/100ml).

