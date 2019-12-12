Get More Vitamins Bcaa Sparkling Tropical Drnk330ml

Product Description
- Low Calorie Carbonated Drink with Sweetener, enriched with added Caffeine, Vitamins & BCAA (Branched Chain Amino Acids)
- With caffeine
- Zero carbs
- For before and after exercise, and to combat fatigue
- Gluten and sugar free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 330ml
Information
Ingredients
Sparkling Spring Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Branched-Chain Amino Acids BCAA (L-Leucine, L-Isoleucine, L-Valine), Natural Flavouring, Sweetener (Sucralose), Vitamins (Biotin, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Thiamine, B12, B6)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Once opened consume within one day.Best before end: See base of can
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- Consume moderately, we recommend 2 cans per day maximum. Mixing with alcoholic beverages is not recommended.
- Consume 100mg of caffeine, about the same as a cup of coffee. High caffeine content, not recommended for children or pregnant / breastfeeding women (30mg/100ml).
Name and address
- Made for:
- Get More Vits,
- PO Box 3146,
- Bristol,
- BS6 9JN.
Return to
- Get More Vits,
- PO Box 3146,
- Bristol,
- BS6 9JN.
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 330ml Serving
|Energy
|19kJ/ 5kcal
|63kJ/ 15kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|0g
|0g
|Of which sugars
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0.8g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Thiamin (Vit B1)
|0.33mg (30%*)
|1.1mg (100%*)
|Niacin (Vit B3)
|4.8mg (30%*)
|16mg (100%*)
|Vitamin B12
|0.76µg (30*)
|2.5µg (100%*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.42mg (30%*)
|1.4mg (100%*)
|Biotin (Vit B7)
|15µg (30%*)
|50µg (100%*)
|Pantothenic Acid Vit (B5)
|1.8mg (30%*)
|6mg (100%*)
|L-Leucine:
|1250mg
|L-isoleucine:
|625mg
|L-valine:
|625mg
|BCAA 2:1:1 (Leucine, Isoleucine, Valine) 2500mg:
|-
|-
|% Reference Intake - Nutrient Reference Value (NRV)
|-
|-
Safety information
