Warburtons White Farmhouse Bread 400G

my favourite bread. so good to see a small loaf on the shelf..as I do not like having to throw away more than half a loaf.. The farmhouse always seems to last better than otherbreads.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1029kJ
Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (B3) and Thiamin (B1)], Water, Yeast, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sustainable Palm), Salt, Flavouring, Soya Flour, Emulsifiers: E471, E481, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Flour Treatment Agents: Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), E920 (Vegetarian)
Store in a cool dry place, ideally not refrigerated. Under warm conditions storage life will be reduced. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase.Suitable for home freezing For 'Best Before' date see bag closure or label.
Contains 15 slices
400g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of product
|Per average slice (27g)
|Reference Intake (Adult)
|Energy
|1029kJ
|278kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|245kcal
|66kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|0.7g
|70g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.2g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|45.0g
|12.2g
|260g
|of which sugars
|2.2g
|0.6g
|90g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.6g
|Protein
|9.0g
|2.4g
|50g
|Salt
|0.98g
|0.26g
|6g
SAFETY FIRST To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.
