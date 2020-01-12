Tesco Finest King Oyster Mushrooms 200G

Will buy again and again and again
Great mushrooms that I bought for a specific recipe - vegan scallops. They lasted for days in the fridge and turned out amazing.
Waste of time.
Went to my local Wigan store to buy these mushrooms but unfortunately they didn't stock them, total waste of time and petrol.
The looks as the best bit!
Look impressive and have good shelf life but tend to be a bit chewy and the flavour is nothing special.
Best mushrooms ever, at a great price!
These are brilliant quality - I've only ever found these in borough market at about 3x the price, and these are just as good! Fantastically meaty texture, great if you're catering for vegetarian/vegans, and delicious in so many different ways (in curries, stews, sauteed, deep fried, roasted etc.). Absolutely love them - would be great if you stocked them in the Harlow branch too!
A change from the average fungus
These mushrooms have a firmer, meatier texture than 'normal' mushrooms. Sliced thin and sauteed, one mushroom goes a long way and provides an attractive complement to meat or fish.They are also robust enough to pop in a casserole.
Great new taste.
