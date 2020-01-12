By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest King Oyster Mushrooms 200G

4(6)
Tesco Finest King Oyster Mushrooms 200G

£ 1.75
£8.75/kg

Product Description

  • King oyster mushrooms.
  • Quality & Freshness
  • This full flavoured variety is grown for us by experts. King oyster mushrooms are robust and versatile. Use them to add a meaty texture to a variety of dishes.
  • Expertly grown and selected for their distinctive flavour and versatility
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Do not freeze.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Rinse or wipe before use.
  • Cook thoroughly before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100g
Energy 35kJ / 8kcal
Fat 0.2g
of which saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrate 0.3g
of which sugars 0.3g
Fibre 0.7g
Protein1.0g
Salt <0.01g
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)-

6 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Will buy again and again and again

5 stars

Great mushrooms that I bought for a specific recipe - vegan scallops. They lasted for days in the fridge and turned out amazing.

Waste of time.

1 stars

Went to my local Wigan store to buy these mushrooms but unfortunately they didn't stock them, total waste of time and petrol.

The looks as the best bit!

3 stars

Look impressive and have good shelf life but tend to be a bit chewy and the flavour is nothing special.

Best mushrooms ever, at a great price!

5 stars

These are brilliant quality - I've only ever found these in borough market at about 3x the price, and these are just as good! Fantastically meaty texture, great if you're catering for vegetarian/vegans, and delicious in so many different ways (in curries, stews, sauteed, deep fried, roasted etc.). Absolutely love them - would be great if you stocked them in the Harlow branch too!

A change from the average fungus

5 stars

These mushrooms have a firmer, meatier texture than 'normal' mushrooms. Sliced thin and sauteed, one mushroom goes a long way and provides an attractive complement to meat or fish.They are also robust enough to pop in a casserole.

Great new taste.

5 stars

Great new taste.

