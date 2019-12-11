By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Del Monte Strawberries In Syrup 415G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Del Monte Strawberries In Syrup 415G
£ 1.10
£7.59/kg

Product Description

  • Strawberries in Light Syrup
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest delmonteeurope.com
  • Ideal for baking
  • Pack size: 145g

Information

Ingredients

Strawberries, Water, Sugar, Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Empty unused content into a suitable, non metallic container. Cover and keep refrigerated. Use within 3-4 days.Best before: see can end.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Del Monte International Inc.,
  • P.O. Box 3,
  • Staines,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW18 4JR,
  • England.

Return to

  • Del Monte International Inc.,
  • P.O. Box 3,
  • Staines,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW18 4JR,
  • England.
  • www.delmonteeurope.com

Drained weight

145g

Net Contents

415g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (Net content)
Energy: 237 kJ / 57 kcal
Fat: 0g
- of which saturates: 0g
Carbohydrate: 16g
- of which sugars: 14g
Fibre: 1g
Protein:0,4g
Salt: 0,02g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Hartleys Strawberry Jelly 135G

£ 0.55
£0.41/100g

Tesco 8 Trifle Sponges 160G

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Tesco Sponge Fingers 200G

£ 0.95
£0.48/100g

Del Monte Fruit Cocktail In Juice 415G

£ 1.00
£4.00/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here