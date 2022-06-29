Fulfil Salted Caramel Vitamin Protein Bar 55G

This was a substitute, it wasn't bad but I won't
This was a substitute, it wasn't bad but I won't be buying it again
Milk Protein, Milk Chocolate with Sweetener 25% (Sweetener (Maltitol), Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Flavour), Collagen Hydrolysate, Humectant (Glycerol), Isomalto-Oligosaccharide, Water, Soy Crisps (Isolated Soy Protein, Tapioca Starch, Barley Malt Extract (Gluten), Salt), Palm Fat, White Chocolate with Sweetener 10% (Sweetener (Maltitol), Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Flavour), Chocolate Powder (Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sugar), Natural Flavour, Salt, Vitamins (Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin E (Tocopheryl Acetate), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamine), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid), , Sweetener (Sucralose)
Store in a cool dry place away from sunlight.
Made in the EU
55g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|NRV / (%)
|Per serving 55 g
|NRV / (%)
|Energy (KJ)
|1494 KJ
|822 KJ
|Energy (kcal)
|357 kcal
|197 kcal
|Fat
|15 g
|8.4 g
|of which saturates
|9.0 g
|4.9 g
|Carbohydrates
|28 g
|15 g
|of which sugars
|3.1 g
|1.7 g
|of which polyols
|23 g
|13 g
|Fibre
|6.2 g
|3.4 g
|Protein
|37.0 g
|20 g
|Salt
|0.62 g
|0.34 g
|Vitamin(e) C
|43.6 mg
|55
|24.0 mg
|30
|Vitamin(e) B6
|0.77 mg
|55
|0.42 mg
|30
|Vitamin(e) B12
|1.37 µg
|55
|0.75 µg
|30
|Vitamin(e) E
|6.55 mg
|55
|3.6 mg
|30
|Folic acid
|109 µg
|55
|60.0 µg
|30
|Thiamine (Vitamin(e) B1)
|0.605 mg
|55
|0.33 mg
|30
|Riboflavin(e) (Vitamin(e) B2)
|0.77 mg
|55
|0.42 mg
|30
|Niacine (Vitamin(e) B3)
|8.8 mg
|55
|4.8 mg
|30
|Pantothenic acid
|3.3 mg
|55
|1.8 mg
|30
|Vitamins and minerals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400KJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
