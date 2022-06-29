We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Fulfil Salted Caramel Vitamin Protein Bar 55G

3(1)Write a review
Fulfil Salted Caramel Vitamin Protein Bar 55G
£ 2.70
£4.91/100g
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Chocolate Salted Caramel Flavour Vitamin & Protein Bar with added sweeteners and sugar.
  • Excessive consumption can lead to laxative effects.
  • <3g Sugar
  • 20g protein
  • 9 vitamins
  • Pack size: 55G

Information

Ingredients

Milk Protein, Milk Chocolate with Sweetener 25% (Sweetener (Maltitol), Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Flavour), Collagen Hydrolysate, Humectant (Glycerol), Isomalto-Oligosaccharide, Water, Soy Crisps (Isolated Soy Protein, Tapioca Starch, Barley Malt Extract (Gluten), Salt), Palm Fat, White Chocolate with Sweetener 10% (Sweetener (Maltitol), Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Flavour), Chocolate Powder (Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sugar), Natural Flavour, Salt, Vitamins (Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin E (Tocopheryl Acetate), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamine), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid), , Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Wheat, Egg, Nut, Peanut and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from sunlight.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Name and address

  • Fulfil Nutrition,
  • Unit B1,
  • Hume Centre,
  • Parkwest Industrial Park,
  • Nangor Road,
  • Dublin 12,

Return to

  • Fulfil Nutrition,
  • Unit B1,
  • Hume Centre,
  • Parkwest Industrial Park,
  • Nangor Road,
  • Dublin 12,
  • D12 P3V9,
  • Ireland.
  • T: +353 1 6120656
  • fulfilnutrition.com

Net Contents

55g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gNRV / (%)Per serving 55 gNRV / (%)
Energy (KJ)1494 KJ822 KJ
Energy (kcal)357 kcal197 kcal
Fat 15 g8.4 g
of which saturates 9.0 g4.9 g
Carbohydrates 28 g15 g
of which sugars 3.1 g1.7 g
of which polyols 23 g13 g
Fibre 6.2 g3.4 g
Protein 37.0 g20 g
Salt 0.62 g0.34 g
Vitamin(e) C 43.6 mg5524.0 mg30
Vitamin(e) B6 0.77 mg550.42 mg30
Vitamin(e) B12 1.37 µg550.75 µg30
Vitamin(e) E 6.55 mg553.6 mg30
Folic acid 109 µg5560.0 µg30
Thiamine (Vitamin(e) B1) 0.605 mg550.33 mg30
Riboflavin(e) (Vitamin(e) B2)0.77 mg550.42 mg30
Niacine (Vitamin(e) B3)8.8 mg554.8 mg30
Pantothenic acid 3.3 mg551.8 mg30
Vitamins and minerals----
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value----
Reference intake of an average adult (8400KJ/2000kcal)----
View all Sports Nutrition

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

This was a substitute, it wasn't bad but I won't

3 stars

This was a substitute, it wasn't bad but I won't be buying it again

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here