Thorntons Seasonal Box 418G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Thorntons Seasonal Box 418G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 10.00
£2.40/100g

Product Description

  • An Assortment of Milk, Dark and White Chocolates
  • Christmas Selection
  • A delicious selection of 36 festive chocolates for you to enjoy at Christmas
  • Festive Christmas Tree, Toffee Baton, Dark Chocolate Truffle Star, Creamy Fudge, Vanilla Snowflake, Gooey Caramel, Nutty Caramel, Salted Butterscotch, Strawberry Dream, Almond Praline, Winter Fudge and Turkish Delight
  • Created with love in the UK
  • A delicious collection of milk, dark and white chocolates specially selected for christmas
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 418g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Palm Oil, Humectant (Sorbitol), Dextrose, Milk Fat, Hazelnuts, Almonds, Whole Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471, Sunflower Lecithin), Single Cream (Milk), Flavourings, Maize Starch, Coconut Oil, Lactose (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Strawberry Powder, Salt, Mixed Spices, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins), Sea Salt, Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Flavouring, Vitamin A, Vitamin D), Dried Egg White, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Milk Protein, Vanilla Seeds, Our Chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 60% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: other Nuts

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place.For Best Before See Side of Pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Thorntons Limited,
  • Thornton Park,
  • Somercotes,
  • Alfreton,
  • Derbyshire,
  • DE55 4XJ,

Return to

  • We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates. Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat! 0800 454537 (UK)
  • customercare@thorntons.co.uk
  • Thorntons Limited,
  • Thornton Park,
  • Somercotes,
  • Alfreton,
  • Derbyshire,
  • DE55 4XJ,
  • UK.
  • Discover more at www.thortons.com

Net Contents

418g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2070 kJ
-495 kcal
Fat 27 g
of which saturates 16 g
Carbohydrate 58 g
of which sugars 53 g
Protein 4.7 g
Salt 0.24 g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great for gifting!

5 stars

Nice selection of chocolates in a decent sized box will make a great gift for Christmas can't go wrong with Thorntons.

