Viennetta 650Ml Choco Orange
Product Description
- Chocolate and orange flavour ice cream between crisp chocolate flavour layers (11%).
- In order to find out more visit www.icecreamjoy.com, contact us on Twitter or Facebook @Walls or give us a call on 0800 731 1507. Pack size: 650ml.
- Viennetta Chocolate and Orange Flavour Ice Cream 650ml. First created in 1982 by Wall's in Gloucester, and it has been a family favourite since. Available in three flavours, Vanilla, Mint and Chocolate & Orange Flavour, Viennetta is a truly unique ice cream dessert bring a certain “poshness” to your dinner table. As Sue Perkins once said, “there's nothing posher than a Viennetta”. Viennetta's unique shape is created by layering vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce at different speeds on a continuous like, which is mesmerising to watch. Viennetta is a part of the Walls family of ice cream alongside other tasty treats like Soft Scoop Ice Cream and Cream of Cornish and like many of our other delicious products, is make in Gloucester. Viennetta Chocolate and Orange Flavour Ice Cream is the perfect dessert for both family and special occasions. Viennetta is a must-have staple in your freezer which you will always find yourself wanting more, after all, one slice is never enough. If you haven't tried it, what are you waiting for? So go on, try a Viennetta today and experience the delicious taste for yourself!
- The Original Viennetta
- Made in the UK
- A firm family favourite
- Without artificial flavours and colours
- Pack size: 650ml
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Water, Coconut Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Whey Solids (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Ammonium Phosphatides, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May contain: Soy
Storage
Store at -18ºC.Best before end: see pack.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Unilever House,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7GR.
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Wall's,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Careline 0800 731 1507
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- National Digital Park,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- Careline: 1850 444 424
Net Contents
650ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml = portion**
|%* per portion**
|Energy
|1029 kJ
|504 kJ
|-
|245 kcal
|120 kcal
|6%
|Fat
|15 g
|7.1 g
|10%
|of which saturates
|13 g
|6.1 g
|31%
|Carbohydrates
|24 g
|12 g
|5%
|of which sugars
|21 g
|10 g
|11%
|Protein
|3.3 g
|1.6 g
|3%
|Salt
|0.11 g
|0.05 g
|<1%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** portion = 100 ml = 49 g, 650 ml = 320 g = 7 x portion
|-
|-
|-
