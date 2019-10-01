You Say Potato Skinny Chips 500G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Instructions are for cooking the whole pack. These are guidelines only, as all appliances vary. Check food is piping hot before serving.



Deep Fry

Instructions: Preheat fryer to 190°C. Tear open pack where marked & empty chips into the basket (Fill the basket to the halfway mark - do not overfill). Turn temperature to 160-175°C (do not exceed 175°C) & fry for 10 mins until golden on outside. Dry on paper towel, serve hot.



Other

Instructions: We Say Air Fry!

As all devices differ, please cook according to instructions for your own fryer.



Oven cook

Instructions: Preheat oven to 180°C. Tear pack where marked & empty chips into pan of boiling water. Simmer 8 mins. Drain, then toss in 2-4 tablespoons of oil & place on an oven tray. Place in the oven, temperature between 180-220°C (do not exceed 220°C) & bake for approx. 30-35 mins shaking halfway through, until chips are golden & crispy. Serve hot.

