You Say Potato Skinny Chips 500G

Product Description
- Potato Fresh Skinny Chips
- We say quick and easy
- Oven cook or air fry
- Side for two
- Gluten free
- Naturally salt and fat free
- Naturally low in sugars
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Potato, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Keep refrigerated
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Instructions are for cooking the whole pack. These are guidelines only, as all appliances vary. Check food is piping hot before serving.
Deep Fry
Instructions: Preheat fryer to 190°C. Tear open pack where marked & empty chips into the basket (Fill the basket to the halfway mark - do not overfill). Turn temperature to 160-175°C (do not exceed 175°C) & fry for 10 mins until golden on outside. Dry on paper towel, serve hot.
Other
Instructions: We Say Air Fry!
As all devices differ, please cook according to instructions for your own fryer.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 180°C. Tear pack where marked & empty chips into pan of boiling water. Simmer 8 mins. Drain, then toss in 2-4 tablespoons of oil & place on an oven tray. Place in the oven, temperature between 180-220°C (do not exceed 220°C) & bake for approx. 30-35 mins shaking halfway through, until chips are golden & crispy. Serve hot.
Name and address
- Wilson's Country Ltd,
- 25 Carn Road,
- Carn Industrial Estate,
- Craigavon,
- BT63 5WG.
Return to
- We say have your say!
- www.wilsonscountry.com
- (UK) 0800 2061486
- (ROI) 1800 885016
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|for Raw Potatoes per 100g
|Energy
|349kJ / 82kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|19.6g
|of which sugar
|0.9g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|Protein
|1.9g
|Salt
|0g
