Unicorn / Bff Charm Set Create over 10 pieces of unicorn charm jewellery Encourages positive creativity Follow the detailed step-by-step instructions

Unicorn Charm and BFF Charm Jewellery are craft kits for kids aged 4+. Thread together beautiful charms and colourful beads to create over 10 pieces of delightful ‘Unicorn' or 'BFF' inspired jewellery. The fun activities encourage positive creativity by using high quality metal and enamel charms and colourful beads that give great results. Just follow the detailed step-by-step instructions to make bracelets and necklaces kids will be proud to wear and share with friends! The newly designed packaging doubles as a bead box to help organise and store your charms, beads and amazing jewellery. No waste! Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout.

Thread together beautiful charms and sparkling beads to create over 10 pieces of delightful ‘Unicorn' or 'BFF' inspired jewellery Includes high quality metal and enamel charms and hundreds of colourful beads Perfect to wear or share with family and friends

Lower age limit

4 Years