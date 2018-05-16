Tesco 6 Pork Pie Selection 300G

- Energy825kJ 198kcal10%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1649kJ / 396kcal
Product Description
- Selection of 2 cured pork pies, 2 pork and stuffing pork pies topped with sage and parsley crumb topping and 2 pork and cranberry pork pies topped with beetroot red crumb topping all encased in a rich hot water crust pastry.
- CRISP PASTRY 2 PORK, 2 PORK & STUFFING AND 2 PORK & CRANBERRY PIES
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pork and cranberry pie
|Energy
|1649kJ / 396kcal
|825kJ / 198kcal
|Fat
|25.7g
|12.9g
|Saturates
|9.3g
|4.7g
|Carbohydrate
|29.8g
|14.9g
|Sugars
|5.0g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.9g
|Protein
|10.4g
|5.2g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
