Tesco Finest Ultimate Pork Pie 790G

- Energy1362kJ 327kcal16%
- Fat21.8g31%
- Saturates7.8g39%
- Sugars1.1g1%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1390kJ / 334kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned uncured pork baked in rich hot water crust pastry.
- Carefully selected cuts of coarse British pork with rich bone stock jelly in crisp, hot water pastry.
- Carefully selected cuts of coarse British pork with rich bone stock jelly in crisp, hot water pastry. Side of pack This pie is baked by award winning experts in Leicestershire, who have been crafting pies for nearly 200 years. It's made with succulent, coarsely chopped British pork and a rich bone stock jelly for added flavour. The filling is wrapped in traditional hot water pastry then baked in a hoop for the perfect crisp finish.
- 100% British pork
- Pack size: 790g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (47%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork Lard, Pork Fat, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Pork Extract, Potato Starch, Salt, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Pasteurised Egg, Nutmeg.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 8 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Our Promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
790g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/8th of pie (98g)
|Energy
|1390kJ / 334kcal
|1362kJ / 327kcal
|Fat
|22.2g
|21.8g
|Saturates
|8.0g
|7.8g
|Carbohydrate
|19.2g
|18.8g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.0g
|Protein
|13.7g
|13.4g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019