Tesco Finest Ultimate Pork Pie 790G
£ 6.00
£0.76/100g
1/8th of pie
  • Energy1362kJ 327kcal
    16%
  • Fat21.8g
    31%
  • Saturates7.8g
    39%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1390kJ / 334kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned uncured pork baked in rich hot water crust pastry.
  • Carefully selected cuts of coarse British pork with rich bone stock jelly in crisp, hot water pastry.
  • Carefully selected cuts of coarse British pork with rich bone stock jelly in crisp, hot water pastry. Side of pack This pie is baked by award winning experts in Leicestershire, who have been crafting pies for nearly 200 years. It's made with succulent, coarsely chopped British pork and a rich bone stock jelly for added flavour. The filling is wrapped in traditional hot water pastry then baked in a hoop for the perfect crisp finish.
  • 100% British pork
  • Pack size: 790g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (47%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork Lard, Pork Fat, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Pork Extract, Potato Starch, Salt, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Pasteurised Egg, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 8 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

790g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8th of pie (98g)
Energy1390kJ / 334kcal1362kJ / 327kcal
Fat22.2g21.8g
Saturates8.0g7.8g
Carbohydrate19.2g18.8g
Sugars1.1g1.1g
Fibre1.0g1.0g
Protein13.7g13.4g
Salt0.9g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

