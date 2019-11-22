By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fred & Flo 150 Nappy Bags

4(6)Write a review
Fred & Flo 150 Nappy Bags
£ 0.89
£0.01/each

6 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

5 stars

They are of good quality, used for incontinence pads.

2 stars

it was alright for the purpose but I did not like the scent of the product.

5 stars

These used to be under the ‘Tesco Loves Baby’ brand, and I was really upset when they stopped making them. Happily, they’ve returned to shelves with new packaging and the Fred and Flo brand. As with a lot of Tesco’s own brand products (and no I don’t, nor have I ever worked there), these are of excellent quality. A good size and very strong. So many nappy bags are too flimsy for their intended use. I'm disappointed to see the price has gone up by about 20% though. Still pretty good value for a quality product.

5 stars

These are the best nappy bags I’ve found and they truly do what they say they do lock that smell away.

2 stars

Not good value for money the packaging is cheap and the bags arent that thick

5 stars

The best nappy bags I have used. Being incontinent these are just the bags for the disposal of sanitary products . I will always have a stock of these in.

