Fred & Flo 150 Nappy Bags

They are of good quality, used for incontinence pads.
it was alright for the purpose but I did not like the scent of the product.
Good quality nappy bags.
These used to be under the ‘Tesco Loves Baby’ brand, and I was really upset when they stopped making them. Happily, they’ve returned to shelves with new packaging and the Fred and Flo brand. As with a lot of Tesco’s own brand products (and no I don’t, nor have I ever worked there), these are of excellent quality. A good size and very strong. So many nappy bags are too flimsy for their intended use. I'm disappointed to see the price has gone up by about 20% though. Still pretty good value for a quality product.
These are the best nappy bags I’ve found and they truly do what they say they do lock that smell away.
Not good value for money the packaging is cheap and the bags arent that thick
The best nappy bags I have used. Being incontinent these are just the bags for the disposal of sanitary products . I will always have a stock of these in.