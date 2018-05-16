By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Grenade Carb Killa Birthday Cake Protein Bar 60G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Grenade Carb Killa Birthday Cake Protein Bar 60G
£ 2.50
£4.17/100g

Product Description

  • Vanilla Flavour Protein bar in White Chocolate with Sweeteners
  • Grenade® Carb Killa® should be consumed as part of a balanced diet.
  • Trusted by Sport
  • informed-sport.com
  • 20g protein*
  • 1.7g sugars*
  • *per 60g bar
  • Product contains more than 10g/100g polyols: excessive consumption may cause laxative effects.
  • Pack size: 60G
  • High protein

Information

Ingredients

Protein Blend (Calcium Caseinate (Milk), Whey Protein Isolate (Milk)), White Chocolate with Sweetener (21%) (Sweetener: Maltitol; Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Flavourings), Humectant: Glycerol, Hydrolysed Beef Gelatine, Sugar Free Sprinkles (4.5%) (Maltitol, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Palm Fat, Colours: Curcumin, Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins, Brilliant Blue FCF), Palm Fat, Isomalto-Oligosaccharide, Whey Protein Crisp (Whey Protein (Milk), Rice Flour, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin), Flavourings, Sweetener: Sucralose

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Wheat, Gluten, Egg, Nuts and Peanuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Name and address

  • Grenade (UK) Ltd,
  • Grenade HQ,
  • Marsh Lane,
  • Hampton in Arden,
  • B92 0AJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Grenade (UK) Ltd,
  • Grenade HQ,
  • Marsh Lane,
  • Hampton in Arden,
  • B92 0AJ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g60g bar
Energy kJ1516910
Energy kcal363218
Fat 16 g9.5 g
of which saturates 9.1 g5.5 g
Carbohydrate 30 g18 g
of which sugars 2.8 g1.7 g
of which polyols 26 g15 g
Fibre 3 g1.8 g
Protein 33 g20 g
Salt 0.24 g0.14 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Grenade Carb Killa Dark Chocolate Raspberry Bar 60G

£ 2.50
£4.17/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here