Grenade Carb Killa Birthday Cake Protein Bar 60G

Product Description
- Vanilla Flavour Protein bar in White Chocolate with Sweeteners
- Grenade® Carb Killa® should be consumed as part of a balanced diet.
- Trusted by Sport
- informed-sport.com
- 20g protein*
- 1.7g sugars*
- *per 60g bar
- Product contains more than 10g/100g polyols: excessive consumption may cause laxative effects.
- Pack size: 60G
- High protein
Information
Ingredients
Protein Blend (Calcium Caseinate (Milk), Whey Protein Isolate (Milk)), White Chocolate with Sweetener (21%) (Sweetener: Maltitol; Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Flavourings), Humectant: Glycerol, Hydrolysed Beef Gelatine, Sugar Free Sprinkles (4.5%) (Maltitol, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Palm Fat, Colours: Curcumin, Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins, Brilliant Blue FCF), Palm Fat, Isomalto-Oligosaccharide, Whey Protein Crisp (Whey Protein (Milk), Rice Flour, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin), Flavourings, Sweetener: Sucralose
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Wheat, Gluten, Egg, Nuts and Peanuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Name and address
- Grenade (UK) Ltd,
- Grenade HQ,
- Marsh Lane,
- Hampton in Arden,
- B92 0AJ,
- UK.
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|60g bar
|Energy kJ
|1516
|910
|Energy kcal
|363
|218
|Fat
|16 g
|9.5 g
|of which saturates
|9.1 g
|5.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|30 g
|18 g
|of which sugars
|2.8 g
|1.7 g
|of which polyols
|26 g
|15 g
|Fibre
|3 g
|1.8 g
|Protein
|33 g
|20 g
|Salt
|0.24 g
|0.14 g
