Flexitol Moisturising Foot Cream 85G

- Moisturising Foot Cream
- Softens, soothes and cares for dry feet and legs
- Used for moisturizing patches of dry, itchy skin
- Contains Vitamin E
- Flexitol Moisturising Foot Cream is enriched with Vitamin E, and contains 10% Urea, in a rich and highly concentrated base, to soften and hydrate very dry skin. This gentle, rapidly absorbed formula, is suitable for use by those prone to very dry feet and legs.
- Flexitol Moisturising Foot Cream keeps skin smooth, silky and intensely nourished, helping to restore skin to its natural appearance.
- Use as part of your daily routine to hydrate very dry feet and legs.
- Intensive hydration for very dry feet & legs
- Enriched with vitamin E
- Skin nourishing
- Rapidly absorbed
- Pack size: 85G
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glyceryl Stearate, Urea, Decyl Oleate, Lanolin, Propylene Glycol, Cetyl Alcohol, Ceteareth-12, Ceteth-20, Dimethicone, Lactic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Triethanolamine, Parfum, Tocopheryl Acetate, Carbomer, Butylated Hydroxyanisole, Butylated Hydroxytoluene, Propyl Gallate, Citric Acid
Storage
Store below 25°C in a dry place.For 'best used before end of' date see end flap.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply two to three times a day as necessary.
- Recommended for adults and children over 12 years.
Warnings
- PRECAUTIONS: For external use only.
- Do not use if the skin is badly cracked, inflamed or bleeding.
- Stop using this product if you develop redness or itching.
- Keep away from eyes. If product accidentally enters the eye, rinse well with plenty of clean water. Seek medical attention if irritation persists.
- Keep out of reach of children.
- Always replace cap after use.
- Do not use if tube seal is broken or appears tampered with.
- Thornton & Ross Ltd.,
- Linthwaite,
- Huddersfield,
- HD7 5QH,
- UK.
- www.Flexitol.co.uk
12 Years
85g ℮
PRECAUTIONS: For external use only. Do not use if the skin is badly cracked, inflamed or bleeding. Stop using this product if you develop redness or itching. Keep away from eyes. If product accidentally enters the eye, rinse well with plenty of clean water. Seek medical attention if irritation persists. Keep out of reach of children. Always replace cap after use. Do not use if tube seal is broken or appears tampered with.
