Freedom Pregnancy Test Dip Twin Pack

False Positive
Gave me a false positive :(
Rubbish
It keeps giving me negatives which is wrong, reading other reviews it seems its negative for positive and positive for negative. Not good tesco's
FALSE POSITIVE
So frustrated, gave me a false positive.
Avoid! Awful false positive twice!
Awful awful avoid 2 false positives & also the same on the Tesco's own brand blue dye tests! Avoid the disappointments! Go for a more trusted brand!
Shocking
4 false positives from this brand 😡😡😡 picked up a different test today and that was negative! Really heartbreaking for women who are desperate for a baby!
False positive results avoid buying
I have brought this test with three previous children and they have never failed me however due to being curious as I have irregular bleeding I decided to pick a couple of packs of these up as they are normally reliable however I've done 6 of these test over a week period and they have all been positive two of them had 3 Lines so I'd taken multiple different brands a Clearblue a First Response and other Home Brands and they have all been negative these tests need taking off the market because they are definitely giving women false positives and after reading the other reviews I can clearly see I am not alone I think with them all being in a similar time frame they must of had a bad batch this time I am pretty angry as I definitely don't want a baby and this brand of test panicked me to death for no reason I guess they are not as reliable as they used to be
Have had 2 fake positives last month, october 2019
Have had 2 fake positives last month, october 2019 and now 1 fake positive November 2019 Absolutely devastated, NEED TAKING OFF THE MARKET
Do not purchase
Please do not use and get your hopes up... False positive
False positives
Do not buy these. I have had 4 false positives with this brand. Its heart breaking and traumatic when desperately trying to conceive. TAKE THEM OFF THE MARKET.
False positive
I took a test yesterday and it clearly came back positive. I have then taken another 3 one the same and 2 of a different brand 2 yesterday and 1 this morning and they were all negative. Until I looked and apperently this brand is known for false positive Very emotionally distressing!