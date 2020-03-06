By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Freedom Pregnancy Test Dip Twin Pack

1(12)Write a review
Freedom Pregnancy Test Dip Twin Pack
£ 1.00
£0.50/each

Product Description

  • Urine HCG Pregnancy Test Strip
  • Manufactured under ISO 13485:2016 norms
  • Over 99% accurate
  • 25mlU of sensitivity
  • Easy to read results
  • Contains two tests
  • For self-testing

Information

Storage

Store in a dry place between 2 and 30°C.

Preparation and Usage

  • Interpretation of Results
  • Negative: Only one coloured band appears on the control region.
  • No apparent band on the test region.
  • Positive: Distinct colour bands appear on the control and test regions.
  • Both test line and control line indicate a positive result.
  • Invalid: No visible band in the control region is indication of procedure error and/ or that test an reagent deterioration has occurred.
  • Repeat test with a new test kit.

Warnings

  • PRECAUTION
  • 1. For in vitro diagnostic use only.
  • 2. Do not use test kit beyond the expire date.
  • 3. The test device should not be reused.
  • 4. Do not use the test kit if the pouch is damaged or the seal is broken.
  • 5. Read the leaflet before using the test kit.
  • INSTRUCTIONS
  • Do not use after the date of expiry printed on foil pouch.
  • Keep out of reach of children.
  • For external use only.
  • Do not open the foil pouch until you are ready to start the test.

Name and address

  • Bao Ruiyuan Biotech (Beijing) Co.,Ltd.,
  • No.8 Central Road,
  • Doudian Town,
  • Fangshan District,
  • Beijing,
  • 102433, China.

Distributor address

  • Red e Med Limited,
  • Honley,
  • HD9 6JF.

Return to

  • Wellkang Ltd,
  • Suite B,
  • 29 Harley Street,
  • London,
  • W1G 9QR,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Red e Med Limited,
  • Honley,
  • HD9 6JF.

Safety information

View more safety information

PRECAUTION 1. For in vitro diagnostic use only. 2. Do not use test kit beyond the expire date. 3. The test device should not be reused. 4. Do not use the test kit if the pouch is damaged or the seal is broken. 5. Read the leaflet before using the test kit. INSTRUCTIONS Do not use after the date of expiry printed on foil pouch. Keep out of reach of children. For external use only. Do not open the foil pouch until you are ready to start the test.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

12 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

False Positive

1 stars

Gave me a false positive :(

Rubbish

1 stars

It keeps giving me negatives which is wrong, reading other reviews it seems its negative for positive and positive for negative. Not good tesco's

FALSE POSITIVE

1 stars

So frustrated, gave me a false positive.

Avoid! Awful false positive twice!

1 stars

Awful awful avoid 2 false positives & also the same on the Tesco's own brand blue dye tests! Avoid the disappointments! Go for a more trusted brand!

Shocking

1 stars

4 false positives from this brand 😡😡😡 picked up a different test today and that was negative! Really heartbreaking for women who are desperate for a baby!

False positive results avoid buying

1 stars

I have brought this test with three previous children and they have never failed me however due to being curious as I have irregular bleeding I decided to pick a couple of packs of these up as they are normally reliable however I've done 6 of these test over a week period and they have all been positive two of them had 3 Lines so I'd taken multiple different brands a Clearblue a First Response and other Home Brands and they have all been negative these tests need taking off the market because they are definitely giving women false positives and after reading the other reviews I can clearly see I am not alone I think with them all being in a similar time frame they must of had a bad batch this time I am pretty angry as I definitely don't want a baby and this brand of test panicked me to death for no reason I guess they are not as reliable as they used to be

Have had 2 fake positives last month, october 2019

1 stars

Have had 2 fake positives last month, october 2019 and now 1 fake positive November 2019 Absolutely devastated, NEED TAKING OFF THE MARKET

Do not purchase

1 stars

Please do not use and get your hopes up... False positive

False positives

1 stars

Do not buy these. I have had 4 false positives with this brand. Its heart breaking and traumatic when desperately trying to conceive. TAKE THEM OFF THE MARKET.

False positive

1 stars

I took a test yesterday and it clearly came back positive. I have then taken another 3 one the same and 2 of a different brand 2 yesterday and 1 this morning and they were all negative. Until I looked and apperently this brand is known for false positive Very emotionally distressing!

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Fred & Flo 64 Fragranced Free Wipes

£ 0.52
£0.01/each

Clearblue Early Detn Pregnancy Test 2 Pack

£ 10.00
£5.00/each

Tesco Ovulation Tests 7S

£ 11.20
£1.60/each

Clearblue 3Check Early Det Pregnancy Test 3 Pack

£ 14.00
£4.67/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here