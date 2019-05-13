By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sure For Women Pure Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant Aerosol 200Ml

4.5(52)Write a review
image 1 of Sure For Women Pure Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant Aerosol 200Ml
£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml
  • This year, Sure is on a mission to motivate women to move more by inspiring them to take advantage of their surroundings and use ‘the world as their workout’ to stay active. To help support this mission we are partnering with Sport England’s This Girl Can campaign to inspire women to get their heart rate up and find new ways of moving. The new partnership champions our commitment to support women to use their world as their workout; making movement more accessible throughout the UK. Find out more and join the movement online at #SureThisGirlCan.
  • To celebrate the new partnership, we have released a co-designed limited edition This Girl Can antiperspirant; Advanced Protection Pure Fresh. Advanced Protection Pure Fresh is the ultimate sweat and odour hero for all day freshness and a dry and confident feeling, giving you up to 50% more protection against sweat and body odour*.
  • Sure Advanced Protection contains Motionsense™ technology, so the more you move, the more it protects, filled with microcapsules that respond to your body; bursting with friction to release freshness throughout the day.
  • Embrace the unexpected without the worry of your anti-perspirant letting you down anti-sweat, anti-odour, pro-move.
  • *vs. core Sure anti-perspirants
  • Overview of range:
  • • The formulations provide up to 50% more protection*
  • • 72-hour protection
  • • Our best ever protection in an aerosol and a roll on.
  • • Contains Sure’s unique MotionSense Technology, which provides burst of fragrance when you need it most
  • • All day dry and confident feeling
  • *vs. core Sure anti-perspirants
  • Sure Women Advanced Protection, Pure Fresh Anti-perspirant Deodorant Aerosol 200ml
  • To support our new partnership with Sport England's This Girl Can, we have released a co-designed limited edition anti-antiperspirant; Advanced Protection Pure Fresh. Find out more and join the movement online at #SureThisGirlCan
  • Please note, as we transition into our new limited edition deodorant packaging, there is a chance when ordering this product you may receive our old, pink colour pack. Don't worry, the product is exactly the same!
  • Brand NEW Limited Edition Sure This Girl Can Sure Advanced Protection anti-perspirant is the ultimate sweat and odour hero for all day freshness and a dry and confident feeling, giving you up to 50% more protection against sweat and body odour*.
  • Sure Advanced Protection contains Motionsense™ technology, so the more you move, the more it protects, filled with microcapsules that respond to your body; bursting with friction to release freshness throughout the day.
  • Embrace the unexpected without the worry of your anti-perspirant letting you down anti-sweat, anti-odour, pro-move.
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Gelatin Crosspolymer, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Benzoate, Hydrated Silica, Aqua, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Maltodextrin, Hydrolysed Corn Starch Octenylsuccinate, Silica, Dimethiconol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container:  May burst if heated.  Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.  Keep out of reach of childrenDEO AEROSOL AP DIRECTIONS: SHAKE WELL, HOLD CAN 15CM FROM THE UNDERARM AND SPRAY. CAUTION: DO NOT USE ON BROKEN SKIN. STOP USE IF RASH OR IRRITATION OCCURS. AVOID DIRECT INHALATION. USE IN SHORT BURSTS IN WELL-VENTILATED PLACES, AVOID PROLONGED SPRAYING. DO NOT SPRAY NEAR EYES. USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. DANGER: EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL. PRESSURISED CONTAINER: MAY BURST IF HEATED. KEEP AWAY FROM HEAT, HOT SURFACES, SPARKS, OPEN FLAMES AND OTHER IGNITION SOURCES. NO SMOKING. DO NOT SPRAY ON AN OPEN FLAME OR OTHER IGNITION SOURCE. DO NOT PIERCE OR BURN, EVEN AFTER USE. PROTECT FROM SUNLIGHT. DO NOT EXPOSE TO TEMPERATURES EXCEEDING 50°C. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. .

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

200 ℮

Safety information

52 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Good product

5 stars

I don’t know why anyone would want 3 day protection, but this works in terms of smell. I’m menopausal, so sweating is a fact of life right now, but after a 10 hour shift stocking supermarket shelves I do not feel disgusting, no unpleasant smell. Everyone is different, and there’s one brand which does not work for me at all, but give this a go. I’m so happy I’m going to order a load at offer price from boots.

One of the best.

5 stars

I've used this for a few weeks now and am very happy with this product, the fragrance seems to last longer than others I have used and smells very nice. I am so impressed that I have bought it again so as my daughter. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Thumbs up.

5 stars

This has been borrowed by my teenage daughter on countless occasions which speaks volumes.....it has an almost seeet scent which smells more like a body spray than a deodorant. Really impressed by its staying power too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

4 stars

This product works great, I have this with me for after a workout at lunchtime and works great for a quick after workout freshen up! I will be definitely buying this product again and would recommend to friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Long Lasting

4 stars

Great smell, lasts all day and keeps your dry! I'm very pleased with this product and would recommend it to anyone. Its not too perfumed or over powering, a perfect everyday deodorant - it does what it says! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good texture and works!

4 stars

This smells great, goes on smoothly and really works to keep you dry. You don't need to reapply throughout the day and the price point is good as well. I would definitely buy again and recommend to others [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good so far

4 stars

The spray smells nice, fresh but not overpowering in any way and it does keep you dry for a decent amount of time. Nothing to write home about but it does the job you got it for and the can will last a while [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells great

4 stars

This by far has to be one of the best deodorants I’ve used, I have used many. It is kind to my sensitive skin. It leaves my under arms smelling fresh all day. There’s no sticky residue from it either. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect reliable protection

5 stars

I really love this deodorant, I usually purchase Sure deodorants anyway but this one lasts much longer. The smell is very feminine and clean, and I still feel fresh until the end of the day. It’s great with clothing as it doesn’t leave any white marks which is great as I wear a lot of dark colours. If you need a reliable long lasting deodorant this is perfect, it’s a 10 out of 10 for protection. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Long lasting protection

5 stars

This really lasted a long time taking me through daytime to evening, the fresh scent is nice and not too overpowering. I didn't need to top up throughout the day and a little goes a long way. I also like the shape of the bottle and find it easy to apply. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

