Sure For Women Pure Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant Aerosol 200Ml

Good product
I don’t know why anyone would want 3 day protection, but this works in terms of smell. I’m menopausal, so sweating is a fact of life right now, but after a 10 hour shift stocking supermarket shelves I do not feel disgusting, no unpleasant smell. Everyone is different, and there’s one brand which does not work for me at all, but give this a go. I’m so happy I’m going to order a load at offer price from boots.
One of the best.
I've used this for a few weeks now and am very happy with this product, the fragrance seems to last longer than others I have used and smells very nice. I am so impressed that I have bought it again so as my daughter. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Thumbs up.
This has been borrowed by my teenage daughter on countless occasions which speaks volumes.....it has an almost seeet scent which smells more like a body spray than a deodorant. Really impressed by its staying power too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great
This product works great, I have this with me for after a workout at lunchtime and works great for a quick after workout freshen up! I will be definitely buying this product again and would recommend to friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Long Lasting
Great smell, lasts all day and keeps your dry! I'm very pleased with this product and would recommend it to anyone. Its not too perfumed or over powering, a perfect everyday deodorant - it does what it says! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good texture and works!
This smells great, goes on smoothly and really works to keep you dry. You don't need to reapply throughout the day and the price point is good as well. I would definitely buy again and recommend to others [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good so far
The spray smells nice, fresh but not overpowering in any way and it does keep you dry for a decent amount of time. Nothing to write home about but it does the job you got it for and the can will last a while [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells great
This by far has to be one of the best deodorants I’ve used, I have used many. It is kind to my sensitive skin. It leaves my under arms smelling fresh all day. There’s no sticky residue from it either. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect reliable protection
I really love this deodorant, I usually purchase Sure deodorants anyway but this one lasts much longer. The smell is very feminine and clean, and I still feel fresh until the end of the day. It’s great with clothing as it doesn’t leave any white marks which is great as I wear a lot of dark colours. If you need a reliable long lasting deodorant this is perfect, it’s a 10 out of 10 for protection. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Long lasting protection
This really lasted a long time taking me through daytime to evening, the fresh scent is nice and not too overpowering. I didn't need to top up throughout the day and a little goes a long way. I also like the shape of the bottle and find it easy to apply. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]