Totm Organic Cotton Daily Liners 30S

I liked the idea of this product. However, I was
I liked the idea of this product. However, I was so disappointed, and I will not be buying them again. They are awful! They are too small, and very thin like pieces of paper, and in my opinion don't do anything.
Good liners
I've never thought about using pantyliners before, but these are so good. I use them for lighter days and added protection. No more irritation. I really love the whole range and the packaging looks great in bathroom, if that's not weird! lol
best pantyliner product tesco sells
Great for the evironment - no plastic. great -it -has no bleach. great- because its unperfumed.