Totm Organic Cotton Daily Liners 30S

Totm Organic Cotton Daily Liners 30S
£ 1.80
£0.06/each

Product Description

  • Liners made with organic cotton - 30 per box
  • Organic cotton is naturally soft, absorbent and comfortable. TOTM unwrapped liners are suitable for daily use or for lighter days on your period.
  • Liners made with GOTS certified non-GM organic cotton
  • Secure biodegradable backing with non-toxic adhesive
  • Flexible shape for a secure and comfortable fit
  • No fragrance, wood pulp or chlorine bleach
  • Hypoallergenic and pH neutral
  • TOTM is the period powerful brand with a range of organic cotton and sustainable period care. Designed to be kind to your body and the environment.
  • Organic cotton daily liners

Information

Produce of

Produce of the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not flush down the toilet

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • TOTM Ltd,
  • PO Box 112,
  • Cardiff,
  • CF11 1UH.

Return to

  • TOTM Ltd,
  • PO Box 112,
  • Cardiff,
  • CF11 1UH.
  • www.totm.com
  • @totmorganic

Net Contents

30 x Liners

I liked the idea of this product. However, I was

1 stars

I liked the idea of this product. However, I was so disappointed, and I will not be buying them again. They are awful! They are too small, and very thin like pieces of paper, and in my opinion don't do anything.

Good liners

5 stars

I've never thought about using pantyliners before, but these are so good. I use them for lighter days and added protection. No more irritation. I really love the whole range and the packaging looks great in bathroom, if that's not weird! lol

best pantyliner product tesco sells

5 stars

Great for the evironment - no plastic. great -it -has no bleach. great- because its unperfumed.

