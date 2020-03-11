By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Totm Applicator Tampons Super 14S
Product Description

  • Super applicator tampons
  • Organic cotton is naturally soft, absorbent and comfortable. TOTM super tampons are designed for medium to heavy flow.
  • Tampons made with GOTS certified non-GM organic cotton
  • Organic cotton absorbent core and security veil
  • No fragrance, rayon or chlorine bleach
  • Hypoallergenic and pH neutral
  • Biodegradable cardboard applicator with twist to release design
  • Tampons individually wrapped in paper
  • TOTM is the period powerful brand with a range of organic cotton and sustainable period care. Designed to be kind to your body and the environment.
  • Organic cotton super tampons with cardboard applicator

Information

Produce of

Produce of the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not flush down the toilet

Warnings

  • Tampons are associated with Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS). TSS is a rare but serious illness that may be fatal. Read and save the enclosed information about TSS and the use of tampons. Always use the lowest possible absorbency for your flow.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • TOTM Ltd,
  • PO Box 112,
  • Cardiff,
  • CF11 1UH.

Return to

  • TOTM Ltd,
  • PO Box 112,
  • Cardiff,
  • CF11 1UH
  • www.totm.com
  • @totmorganic

Net Contents

14 x Applicator Tampons

Safety information

Tampons are associated with Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS). TSS is a rare but serious illness that may be fatal. Read and save the enclosed information about TSS and the use of tampons. Always use the lowest possible absorbency for your flow.

Brilliant to use. Comfortable and organic too!

5 stars

Brilliant to use. Comfortable and organic too!

