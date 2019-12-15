By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Baileys Chocolate Yule Log

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 4.00
Offer

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge filled with chocolate flavour frosting filling, coated in milk chocolate, masked with Bailey's® frosting and decorated with lustred milk chocolate curls and a coloured chocolate plaque.
  • A soft chocolate sponge, rolled with a chocolate flavour frosting and coated with milk chocolate, masked with a Baileys® frosting and finished with bronze lustred chocolate curls and a chocolate plaque.
  • Festive favourite original baileys
  • Hydrogenated vegetable oil free
  • Hand decorated
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Pasteurised Whole Egg, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Butter, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Stearin, Pasteurised Egg White, Soya Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Cream (Milk), Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Flavouring, Colours (E150b, E160c, E172, E171), Grape Juice from Concentrate, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Acetate, Acetic Acid), Cornflour, Rice Starch, Lactose (Milk), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Milk Protein, Sal Fat, Shea Fat, Mango Kernel Oil, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Dried Egg White, Vanilla Extract, Bailey's Frosting 41%, Chocolate Flavour Filling 20%, Milk Chocolate 11%, Bronze Lustred Curls 3%, Bailey's Chocolate Plaque 0.3%

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain traces of Nuts, This product does not contain Nuts but is produced in a factory with uses Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container. Remove all packaging. Keep Flat.For Best Before see top of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake with the board on a firm surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

This pack provides 8 servings

Recycling info

Window. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
  • Maes-y-Coed Road,
  • Cardiff,
  • CF14 4XR.

Return to

  • When writing please quote the best before details.
  • enquiries@finsburyfoods.co.uk
Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gApprox. per 1/8th (60g)
Energy 2182kJ1309 kJ
-523kcal314kcal
Fat32.7g19.6g
of which saturates15.51g9.3g
Carbohydrate52.1g31.3g
of which sugars40.7g24.4g
Protein4.05g2.4g
Salt0.31g0.19g

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Yuk!

1 stars

Don't water your money, just a cheap chocolate log, covered with a frosting that is grainy and like eating a spoonful of sugar .

