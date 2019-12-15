Baileys Chocolate Yule Log

Yuk!
Don't water your money, just a cheap chocolate log, covered with a frosting that is grainy and like eating a spoonful of sugar .
Offer
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Pasteurised Whole Egg, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Butter, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Stearin, Pasteurised Egg White, Soya Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Fat, Cream (Milk), Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Flavouring, Colours (E150b, E160c, E172, E171), Grape Juice from Concentrate, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Acetate, Acetic Acid), Cornflour, Rice Starch, Lactose (Milk), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Milk Protein, Sal Fat, Shea Fat, Mango Kernel Oil, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Dried Egg White, Vanilla Extract, Bailey's Frosting 41%, Chocolate Flavour Filling 20%, Milk Chocolate 11%, Bronze Lustred Curls 3%, Bailey's Chocolate Plaque 0.3%
Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container. Remove all packaging. Keep Flat.For Best Before see top of pack.
This pack provides 8 servings
Window. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Approx. per 1/8th (60g)
|Energy
|2182kJ
|1309 kJ
|-
|523kcal
|314kcal
|Fat
|32.7g
|19.6g
|of which saturates
|15.51g
|9.3g
|Carbohydrate
|52.1g
|31.3g
|of which sugars
|40.7g
|24.4g
|Protein
|4.05g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.31g
|0.19g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019